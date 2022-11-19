Marla Maples almost stole the show at her own daughter’s wedding! The 59-year-old former dancer looked absolutely fabulous as the mother-of-the-bride at Tiffany Trump‘s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12. Marla, who shares Tiffany with her ex Donald Trump, arrived at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, FL wearing a lavender gown by Elie Saab in photos obtained by PEOPLE magazine. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Marla said to the publication, revealing that Tiffany’s dress was also by the designer who is Lebanese. Both dresses served as a node to Michael’s heritage, who is both Lebanese and French but grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO