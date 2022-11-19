Read full article on original website
BBC
England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to...
BBC
England v South Africa: Jacques Nienaber claims Springboks not given due respect
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has accused the rugby world of lacking respect for his team in the wake of...
BBC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
Gareth Southgate focuses on psychology to give England edge
Gareth Southgate delivered the line with a smile. “We’ve had to get through Qatari politics, Iranian politics … and a bit of tactical work on the pitch.” What the England manager wanted to say more explicitly was obvious. After all the controversies which have overshadowed this...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
Belgium vs Canada live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Belgium play Canada at the World Cup in a Group F clash.Belgium’s golden generation are running out of time to win a major title and return to the World Cup stage following their third place finish in Russia four years ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesKevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku remain the star men of Roberto Martinez’s side but recent results have not been encouraging amid injury concerns.Canada are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman.Here’s everything you need to...
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
WNBL Round 4 preview: Spirit, Fire face off for top of the table honours
Top spot is up for grabs in Round 4 of the WNBL as undefeated duo Bendigo and Townsville lock horns.
BBC
'Everybody loses - except Ten Hag' - BBC pundits react to Ronaldo exit
Alan Shearer: "It's a sad end to his Manchester United career. He’s got his wish and that's really what he did the interview for. It was always going to happen. "It will be really interesting now to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. It was never going to be a match, Erik ten Hag and him."
BBC
Liverpool's Eurovision arena investigates safety concerns at Jamie Webster gig
The Liverpool arena where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held next year has apologised and pledged to investigate after fans complained about safety concerns at a sold-out concert. Some fans at the M&S Bank Arena to see Jamie Webster on Saturday reported overcrowding and poor ticket checks. Paul Lang,...
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club EU Offers Up Retro Football-Inspired Kits
With the World Cup 2022 underway, it’s the perfect moment to share one’s pride in the international sport of football. Billionaire Boys Club EU is one of many joining in the fun with the launch of a football-inspired jersey kit capsule. The new offering centers on retro football...
BBC
'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'
Frank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. The Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. Lampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match in a rebuke of FIFA's clampdown on plans to wear armbands seen to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar
BBC
Portsmouth dockers walk free after £118m cocaine haul trial
Two Portsmouth dock workers accused of conspiring to import £118m of cocaine into the UK have walked free from court after their trial jury was discharged. The drugs weighing 1.5 tonnes were found in pallets of bananas on a ship in the Netherlands in April. Clayton Harwood, 55, was...
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
