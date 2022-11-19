Read full article on original website
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
Republicans are winning the Latino vote because the future is on the ballot
Republicans are winning Latino votes because we want American Dream, not some Marxist, Latinx dream that delivers equal misery. The future is on the ballot.
German players cover mouths in protest at World Cup
Members of Germany’s national soccer team protested FIFA’s ban on players wearing LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup by covering their mouths when posing for a team photo. All players for Germany’s starting 11 posed for the team’s official photo before their opening match Wednesday against Japan by using their right hand to cover their…
5 major revelations about the collapse of crypto giant FTX
At the first hearing in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, lawyers confirmed that millions of dollars are stolen or missing, and revealed stunning details about the downfall of the once-mighty exchange
Consumer privacy pitfalls for the new Congress to avoid
The new Congress currently taking shape will face many of the same data privacy questions as the last. Americans deserve to know that their information is secure, but when it comes to certain proposals that would apply to our voluntary interactions with private firms, things aren’t quite so clear. As I detail in a new Mercatus Center at George Mason University study, we must strike a balance between protecting consumer privacy and a reasonable use of data.
With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security...
Rejection of £1.2bn cross-Channel energy cable project challenged at High Court
The Government’s rejection of plans for a £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project was “legally flawed” and “inexplicable”, its developer has argued at the High Court.Development consent for Aquind’s new subsea electricity link between Portsmouth on the south coast and Normandy in France was refused by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in January.The proposed infrastructure project has seen objections raised by Portsmouth MPs and the city council, while a former energy minister excused herself from the decision-making process over funding from one of Aquind’s owners.Aquind Limited, part-owned by Russian-born former oil tycoon Victor Fedotov, has donated at least £430,000 to the...
UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
London — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom. Scottish First...
Toyota-Panasonic’s battery venture looking for new coastal site
Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., the battery joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Holdings Corp., is searching for a new domestic manufacturing site with sea port and clean energy access as it expands to keep up with consumer demand for electric vehicles, President Hiroaki Koda said in an interview in Tokyo.
Freij: Arab Americans don't count as a minority. Here's why that's a problem | Opinion
My advocacy for the Arab American community often connects me to members of Congress. Most listen politely when I press them on social, economic and educational services needed for millions of Americans with roots in the Middle East and North Africa. Others are more blunt than polite: “Why should I care?” a lawmaker once asked me. “I don’t have any Arab Americans in my district.”
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18
Jerusalem — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop on the...
Stocks end lower on Wall Street as tech weighs down Nasdaq
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, while drops in tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%. The Dow benefited from a big gain in Disney, which soared after replacing CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.
