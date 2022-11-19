The Government’s rejection of plans for a £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project was “legally flawed” and “inexplicable”, its developer has argued at the High Court.Development consent for Aquind’s new subsea electricity link between Portsmouth on the south coast and Normandy in France was refused by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in January.The proposed infrastructure project has seen objections raised by Portsmouth MPs and the city council, while a former energy minister excused herself from the decision-making process over funding from one of Aquind’s owners.Aquind Limited, part-owned by Russian-born former oil tycoon Victor Fedotov, has donated at least £430,000 to the...

1 HOUR AGO