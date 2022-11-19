ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDPD investigating shooting in Linda Vista

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmDw2_0jH3Zq7E00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were shot in a possibly gang-related shooting in the Linda Vista neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The victims, 16 and 29, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside a residence at 6700 Kelly St. when two men approached him and asked him "where he was from" -- which is considered a gang challenge, police said. After a verbal altercation, one of the suspects shot the man in the lower abdomen, police said.

The 16-year-old victim told police he heard the argument and felt "warmth" in his face, after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower lip, police said.

Officials said both victims were "uncooperative with officers, providing only vague details about the incident."

The two suspects were described as between 16 and 20 years old. The shooter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, while the second suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and pants. The SDPD's Gang Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Street Vendor Stabbed in Back Near San Diego's Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food vendors in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Ghost Gun Arrest – Vista

On Monday, November 21 just before 1:00 a.m., a deputy from the Vista Sheriff’s Station stopped a vehicle for an expired registration near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in the City of Vista. While searching the car, the deputy discovered a loaded ghost gun in a...
VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy