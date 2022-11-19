ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

St. Vincent de Paul hosts its first coat giveaway of the year

By Jessica Hart
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
Those that were in need of a coat this winter could have stopped by Elder High School on Saturday for St. Vincent de Paul's first coat distribution of the year.

The organization was handing out winter coats and other winter accessories from 9 a.m. to noon, and they expected to give away up to 1,000 coats.

"Following this distribution we’ll have two others: one in the West End at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the first Saturday of December and then the following week on December 7 we’ll have another coat distribution up in Colerain at the Clifford Family YMCA,” said Kristen Gallagher, St. Vincent de Paul marketing communications manager.

The coat distribution are aimed at Hamilton County residents, Gallagher said.

She added people seeking a coat will need to bring a form of identification. If you have children who are in need of a coat, but are not present at the coat distribution, you’ll need a form of verification for them as well.

Gallagher noted a school ID or letter with the child’s name and address will work as a form of verification.

“When you think about kids especially, they are growing year from year," she said. "Coats they had last year may not fit them this year. For kids waiting at the bus stop in the morning. A coat is really essential."

St. Vincent de Paul's first distribution is their largest one of the year, and it comes at a crucial time as temperatures continue to drop in Cincinnati.

“St. Vincent de Paul is trying to help people who might be in difficult circumstances," Gallagher said. "You never really know when someone shows up at one of our coat distribution events what their day could be like. Providing coats is really essential. It's a basic need that here in Ohio in our harsh winters is a basic essential that everyone should have access to."

Gallagher said they’re always in need of winter coats and other winter accessories — they’re looking for new or gently used coats. She added they are especially looking for women's small, large, x-large and up sized coats, and men's small, medium and large size coats.

For more information about St. Vincent de Paul and their winter coat drive, click here.

