Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need.

The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach.

The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert were delivered to families.

The Farm Dog Rescue also participated in giving food to the fidos.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

