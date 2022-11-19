St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need.

SLCSO

The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach.

The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert were delivered to families.

SLCSO

The Farm Dog Rescue also participated in giving food to the fidos.