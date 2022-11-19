ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Lake County activates 'Code Blue' to keep homeless community warm Saturday night

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for several Northeast Ohio counties including Lake County for Saturday night.

In response, according to their Facebook page, the Lake County Sherriff's Office has activated its Code Blue protocol which provides emergency shelter for the homeless community.

As seen in the Facebook post, Code Blue takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and will remain in effect until Monday, Nov. 21. Pick up will be at St. James Episcopal Church at 131 N State Street.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

