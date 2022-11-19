Person staying at Manston asylum processing centre dies in hospital

A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has died in hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell, the Home Office has said.

It added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.

“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.

“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

More to follow...