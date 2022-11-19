ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Destin's Bob Bonezzi remembered during memorial service

DESTIN, Fla. -- A Destin developer and restaurant owner was honored at a memorial service Tuesday. Bob Bonezzi created some of the most well-known landmarks in the city, including the Crab Trap and the Boardwalk. He served on the boards for the Destin Fishing Fleet and Triumph Gulf Coast, and...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Baptist selects developer for part of Moreno Street campus redevelopment

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Baptist Health Care has selected a developer to transform part of the Moreno Street campus. The medical group is scheduled to move over to their new campus off of I-110 next Fall. Baptist says it received three offers and ultimately chose the Paces Foundation/Soho Housing to transform...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WEAR

D.C. Reeves sworn-in as new Pensacola Mayor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola held a special council meeting on Tuesday, swearing in members Charles Bare, Jared Moore and Allison Patton. Right after that, D.C. Reeves took the oath of office as the new Pensacola Mayor. Reeves replaces outgoing mayor Grover Robinson. The council also ratified and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy