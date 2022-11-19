Read full article on original website
Destin's Bob Bonezzi remembered during memorial service
DESTIN, Fla. -- A Destin developer and restaurant owner was honored at a memorial service Tuesday. Bob Bonezzi created some of the most well-known landmarks in the city, including the Crab Trap and the Boardwalk. He served on the boards for the Destin Fishing Fleet and Triumph Gulf Coast, and...
7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving
CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
Baptist selects developer for part of Moreno Street campus redevelopment
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Baptist Health Care has selected a developer to transform part of the Moreno Street campus. The medical group is scheduled to move over to their new campus off of I-110 next Fall. Baptist says it received three offers and ultimately chose the Paces Foundation/Soho Housing to transform...
Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrate 50th Anniversary of its Pow Wow Thanksgiving Day and the day after
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a two year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving tradition with its annual Pow Wow. This year’s the 50th anniversary of the annual Porch Creek Indians Pow Wow. About 16,000 people make the trek […]
Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
Pensacola Humane Society partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for pet adoption event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help animals find their home for the holidays. During the "Empty the Shelters" event that takes place from Dec. 1-11, adoption rates will be reduced to $15 for any cat or dog under 8 years of age.
Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
'Shocked and speechless': Pensacola LGBTQ+ nightclubs react to Colorado mass shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- LGBTQ+ nightclubs in Pensacola are reacting to the mass shooting over the weekend at a nightclub in Colorado. It happened Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 25 more. The 22-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by...
What to know before you go to the Destin Christmas parade and boat parade
In just a couple of weeks, Christmas will be on parade in Destin, by land and sea. First will be the marching bands, floats and Santa on a firetruck down U.S. 98, followed by a lighted boat parade on Destin harbor. Here's a rundown of what's to come:. By land.
Niceville community comes together to build Geek Lights on the Corner light show
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- It's an annual tradition you can't miss in Niceville -- Geek Lights on the corner is returning now for a decade and a half of bringing the community the greatest light show in town. If you haven't seen it, here's how the crews have managed to put...
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
D.C. Reeves sworn-in as new Pensacola Mayor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola held a special council meeting on Tuesday, swearing in members Charles Bare, Jared Moore and Allison Patton. Right after that, D.C. Reeves took the oath of office as the new Pensacola Mayor. Reeves replaces outgoing mayor Grover Robinson. The council also ratified and...
Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge for second time this month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For the second time this month, a truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Wednesday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. at the the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Pictures show the box truck is stuck under the bridge after crashing into it. The roof of...
Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter begins 'Home for the Pawlidays'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter is now allowing you to pick up an animal and give them a temporary home as part of "Home for the Pawlidays." About 70 dogs and 10-15 cats are staying in the shelter now. You can pick up an animal Tuesday until 3 p.m.
Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
