Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank. It follows a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn on Sunday to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender. Other candidates had been nominated by Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The bank last year disbursed a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
On stand, accountant confirms Trump claimed huge tax losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010, his longtime accountant testified Tuesday, confirming long-held suspicions about the former president’s tax practices. Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through his Trump Organization. The short exchange amounted to a rare public discussion of Trump’s taxes — which the Republican has fought to keep secret — even if there was no obvious connection to the case at hand. Bender’s testimony echoed The New York Times’ reporting on Trump’s taxes in 2020.
The Associated Press

With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security service and police personnel at the Pechersk Lavra monastery, one of the most revered Orthodox sites in Kyiv, was unusual but did not happen in isolation. The Ukrainian counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism service reported Wednesday that its agents searched more than 350 church buildings in all — also including sites at another monastery and a diocese in the Rivne region, 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of Kyiv. And the service, known by its Ukrainian initials SBU, accused the bishop of yet another diocese of pro-Moscow activity last week after searching church premises and finding materials that allegedly justified the Russian invasion.
