Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
German players cover mouths in protest at World Cup
Members of Germany’s national soccer team protested FIFA’s ban on players wearing LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup by covering their mouths when posing for a team photo. All players for Germany’s starting 11 posed for the team’s official photo before their opening match Wednesday against Japan by using their right hand to cover their…
FOX 28 Spokane
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments have selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank. It follows a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn on Sunday to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender. Other candidates had been nominated by Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The bank last year disbursed a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
FOX 28 Spokane
Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint
ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s president has again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. The Russian presidential envoy in Syria called on Turkey “to show a certain restraint” in order to prevent further escalation in Syria. Fresh airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base that the Syrian Democratic Forces shares with the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State. Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would root out militants. Turkey has said that the airstrikes are aimed at Kurdish militants whom Ankara blamed for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 7:13 a.m. EST
‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman’s body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.
FOX 28 Spokane
South Africa’s top court orders Hani’s killer to be paroled
JOHNANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s highest Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani’s assassination threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. Walus, a Polish citizen, has been serving a life sentence and his bids for parole had been rejected by various justice ministers. The Constitutional Court described the minister’s decision to reject his parole application as irrational and ordered that he be freed in the next 10 days. The decision has outraged South Africa’s Communist Party.
With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security service and police personnel at the Pechersk Lavra monastery, one of the most revered Orthodox sites in Kyiv, was unusual but did not happen in isolation. The Ukrainian counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism service reported Wednesday that its agents searched more than 350 church buildings in all — also including sites at another monastery and a diocese in the Rivne region, 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of Kyiv. And the service, known by its Ukrainian initials SBU, accused the bishop of yet another diocese of pro-Moscow activity last week after searching church premises and finding materials that allegedly justified the Russian invasion.
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
