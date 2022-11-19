Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier. In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while they consider an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks again had to stop. Attorneys and advocates who pushed to overturn the ban said the abrupt halt will traumatize women who must now arrange travel to other states for an abortion or keep their pregnancies. “It is outrageous that this extreme law is back in effect, just days after being rightfully blocked,” said Alice Wang, an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights that represented abortion providers challenging Georgia’s ban. “This legal ping pong is causing chaos for medical providers trying to do their jobs and for patients who are now left frantically searching for the abortion services they need.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO