MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Midday Daily 3
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
Midday Daily 4
1-2-3-9
(one, two, three, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
