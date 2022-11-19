SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
10-11-13-17-34, Power-Up: 2
(ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
8-6-4, FB: 6
(eight, six, four; FB: six)
Pick 3 Midday
0-9-6, FB: 3
(zero, nine, six; FB: three)
Pick 4 Evening
3-9-6-0, FB: 6
(three, nine, six, zero; FB: six)
Pick 4 Midday
8-3-7-4, FB: 3
(eight, three, seven, four; FB: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
