ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

C-SPAN cut away from Trump's Friday night speech once he started to ramble

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqv6Q_0jH3YXeA00

Former US President Donald Trump applauds while speaking at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. ( ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday evening, Trump delivered a televised speech at the America First Experience Gala held at Mar-a-Lago and aired his grievances regarding the appointment of special counsel in the furthering of his Jan. 6 legal saga.

Stepping to the podium dressed in a tuxedo, Trump remarked on the number of people in attendance, gave an attagirl to Kari Lake, who lost her Arizona gubernatorial race, and then went on to express his views that elections are "rigged, tainted and bad" until C-SPAN made the decision to cut away to other programming. In what was surely a hitch in Trump's giddyup, the programming they cut away to was U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's public announcement that he'd chosen Jack Smith as special counsel.

At the point in which C-SPAN cut Trump short, he was mid-way through a rant about Chicago and Afghanistan. See that moment here.

During what was heard of Trump's speech, he referred to Marjorie Taylor Greene as "a quiet person we like very much," spoke directly to a random man in the audience named Larry on several occasions, and spent a good portion of time talking about the special counsel before hopping the track.

"This horrendous abuse of power is the latest in a long series of witch hunts," Trump said. "They wanna do bad things to the greatest movement in the history of our country, but in particular, bad things to me."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"This is a rigged deal just as the 2020 election was rigged, and we can't let them get away with it," the former president protested.

From there, Trump jumps to how Biden is at fault for the investigation being conducted on his escalation of the events of January 6.

"Joe Biden is a corrupt and incompetent political hack," Trump said. "We are innocent. They are not innocent," he remarked on Biden and his son Hunter, dragging the whole family into the mix.

"I've done nothing wrong, they've participated in massive criminal activity," Trump said on the Bidens. "I've proven to be one of the most honest and innocent people ever in our country."

The aired segment from Friday's speech can be seen via C-SPAN.

Comments / 249

Jack Geisenheimer
3d ago

Humpty Trumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Trumpty had a biggly fall. All the Oath Keepers and the QAnon couldn’t elect Trumpty again!😂🤣😄😂🤣

Reply(32)
113
✓Americans say!
3d ago

Why do any of the network even show him giving speeches, that's all he does is ramble and whine about the exact same issues over and over again to keep his lies straight, the man is obviously a total career criminal with severe mental health issues.

Reply(4)
60
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

I’m stuck on the most honest and innocent people in the country!!! 🤭😃😃😃😄😄😅😂😁😁😆😆😁😄😄😂😂😃😃😄😄that fools fallen and bumped his head!!! Numerous times on the way down!!!

Reply
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Daily Mail

'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him

Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis on 2024 Speculation

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
193K+
Followers
20K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy