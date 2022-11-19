ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

5-8-8, Fireball: 6

(five, eight, eight; Fireball: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

