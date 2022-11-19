ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Thanksgiving Holiday travel tips, expectations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road and the sky to make it to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. According to AAA, more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday and Sunday. That’s why Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department says...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25. The farm is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa will visit each Saturday evening. Different activities are scheduled nightly. Tickets are $6 per...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season. Schilly says there is...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock’s main offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 28. Solid WasteThe West Texas Region Disposal Facility will observe the following holiday schedule:. Wednesday, November 23. 7:00 A.M....
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Golden Corral - 5117 S. Loop 289. Open from...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Thanksgiving Week Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX

