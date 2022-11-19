Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
fox34.com
Thanksgiving Holiday travel tips, expectations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road and the sky to make it to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. According to AAA, more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday and Sunday. That’s why Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department says...
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
fox34.com
Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25. The farm is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa will visit each Saturday evening. Different activities are scheduled nightly. Tickets are $6 per...
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
abc7amarillo.com
Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
fox34.com
Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
fox34.com
Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season. Schilly says there is...
fox34.com
City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock’s main offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 28. Solid WasteThe West Texas Region Disposal Facility will observe the following holiday schedule:. Wednesday, November 23. 7:00 A.M....
KFDA
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
fox34.com
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Golden Corral - 5117 S. Loop 289. Open from...
fox34.com
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
