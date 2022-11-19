Aynor man charged with 10 counts of sex crimes against children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man was arrested Wednesday in Horry County on several sex crimes involving minors, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office .
Matthew Brooks Gore, 31, of Aynor, was arrested by the HCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday, HCSO said. Investigators were able to locate Gore after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
He faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, booking records show.
Gore is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to booking records.
Due to the nature of the case, no further details were released.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Anyone with more information regarding Gore’s arrest is asked to call the HCSO tip line at 843-915-5688.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0