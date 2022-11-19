ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Aynor man charged with 10 counts of sex crimes against children

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dXbq_0jH3YMBP00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man was arrested Wednesday in Horry County on several sex crimes involving minors, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office .

Matthew Brooks Gore, 31, of Aynor, was arrested by the HCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Wednesday, HCSO said. Investigators were able to locate Gore after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says

He faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, booking records show.

Gore is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no further details were released.

Anyone with more information regarding Gore’s arrest is asked to call the HCSO tip line at 843-915-5688.

