Grand Rapids, MI

The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 reasons why Lower Michigan can’t get Buffalo-sized six foot snows

There are two basic reasons why Lower Michigan will probably never record six feet of snow in one lake-effect snow event. The amount of lake-effect snow is produced by a combination of two things. First, we need to have a large contrast in temperature from the lake water surface temperature...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

Ski resorts across Michigan are announcing opening dates

After an early taste of winter had some ski resorts firing up their snow guns last week, a multi-day snowstorm across much of Michigan has allowed Mother Nature and some resorts’ snow farmers to team up for early opening day conditions. A couple ski spots have opened their slopes already and a handful of big names say they’ll have runs ready for skiers on Thanksgiving weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Slagle Creek bridge project complete

CADILLAC – The Slagle Creek bridge replacement project along the Manistee River Trail has been completed just in time to experience beautiful winter scenery. Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, this project is a critical improvement for the highly used Manistee River Trail. “This bridge not only provides trail users a safe and sustainable route over Slagle Creek for years to come, but provides an attraction worth seeing itself,” said Cadillac Manistee District Ranger Scott Peedle. “This project was completed in an expedited manner which resulted in minimal impacts to users.”
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

