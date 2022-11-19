Fallon Suspects Trump Wants a Turkey Costume to ‘Trick Biden Into Pardoning Him’ Amid Criminal Investigations (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.
Awkward moment Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has ‘lost his old magic’ after 2024 launch
Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has 'lost his old magic'. Fox Business host Stuart Varney had Fox contributor and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on his show only to tell her after the former president’s 2024 announcement that it seemed like he has lost the “old magic”.
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Hear what jurors in Trump Org. trial said about Trump
A jury of eight men and four women have been seated in the criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial against the Trump Organization.
Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Trump accused of ‘stealing’ from Herschel Walker campaign with deceptive fundraising emails
Herschel Walker compares himself to Barack Obama amid Georgia Senate race. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has accused Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, of “deceptive” fundraising. Mr Walker is set to face Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff in Georgia on 6 December after neither...
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break
Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
Trump 2024 – live: Fox News cuts away from presidential announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception
Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
2024 presidential race has a new player: A special counsel investigating Donald Trump
Trump will likely try to turn the appointment of a special counsel into a political issue, and the move will probably delay two major investigations.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 9