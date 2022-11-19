Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Report: Jets to bench QB Zach Wilson for Week 12
Considering the investment the Jets made in Wilson, it is obviously a major development they are sitting him due to performance issues so early in his tenure. The team bailed on a No. 3 overall pick (Sam Darnold) after three seasons to take Wilson second overall. But Wilson has floundered since returning from a preseason knee injury, putting Saleh in a bind.
Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update
The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
Listen: McDermott If you're detailed, it leads to great execution
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joins the Extra Point Show for his weekly appearance on WGR as the Bills get set to take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
DT Ndamukong Suh makes debut with Eagles
After failing to find a home through the first ten weeks of the 2022 NFL season, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his season-debut today with the Eagles, who signed him earlier this week. The 35-year-old was in an unfamiliar position as he sat in free agency well into November, but Suh found a home with a Super Bowl contender and made his debut today against the Colts.
Texans considering quarterback change?
The Texans finished with one first-half first down in Sunday’s one-sided loss to the Commanders, and a week after Lovie Smith indicated it was not time to consider making a quarterback change, the rebuilding team seems to be changing its tune. Houston is considering benching Davis Mills for veteran...
Report: Dolphins HC remains optimistic CB Byron Jones will play this season
Byron Jones is moving toward a lost season, but the Dolphins are not giving up hope on the eighth-year defender. Mike McDaniel did confirm Jones is still not ready to practice due to the ankle and Achilles operation he underwent in March. While the high-priced cornerback was expected to be ready for training camp, it has obviously brought concern he remains on the shelf into Thanksgiving week. McDaniel said this week he is optimistic Jones will, in fact, suit up at some point this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes.
Broncos RB Chase Edmonds suffers high ankle sprain
The 26-year-old had a career year in 2021, operating in a timeshare with James Conner in Arizona. He racked up 592 yards on the ground (at an average of 5.1 yards per carry), adding 311 yards through the air. That earned him a two-year, $12.6M deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami made a number of moves aimed at improving their ground game relative to the previous season.
Browns C Ethan Pocic to miss multiple weeks
Pocic had played every snap so far this season before going down during the first drive of Cleveland’s loss to the Bills on Sunday. Along the way, the 27-year-old established himself as a vital member of the Browns’ offensive front, one which has paved the way for the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the league this season.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to be gametime call; OT D.J. Humphries out
This season has not gone according to plan for the Cardinals, who were 8-2 at this point last season. Things can turn towards a more positive direction with a win over their division opponent, the 49ers, tomorrow night. Unfortunately, they will be attempting to do that without their starting left tackle and potentially without their star quarterback.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Falcons fear torn MCL for TE Kyle Pitts
The Falcons appear to be in line for an extended absence from one of their top young players. Following an MRI on Monday, tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Rapoport notes that the injury, if confirmed,...
Lions CB Jeff Okudah likely out for Week 12
Okudah exited Detroit’s win over the Giants on Sunday after a collision with teammate Will Harris and did not return. Given the short turnaround – not to mention the parameters of the league’s new concussion protocols – it would be nearly impossible for the Ohio State product to suit up in two days’ time.
Lions designate first-round pick Jameson Williams for return
Fresh off a victory that extended their winning streak to three games, the Lions could have a significant addition coming soon. The team announced on Monday that they opened rookie wideout Jameson Williams‘ practice window. That gives him three weeks to be activated from the NFI list. If he...
Buccaneers designate RB Giovani Bernard for return
Bernard landed on injured reserve in September after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. In his one-plus games this season, the 30-year-old exclusively played on special teams, including one kickoff return. Bernard hasn’t played a significant offensive role since joining the Buccaneers in 2021, as he finished his first...
Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson facing extended absence
Classifying the veteran cover man’s timetable as between four and six weeks, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport illustrates a tough road for the Giants’ secondary. Jackson went down during the Giants’ 31-18 loss to the Lions and this could be his longest hiatus since missing most of the 2020 season with a knee injury.
Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL
The news comes as little surprise after Robinson was carted off the field midway through the game. It nevertheless represents a major blow to New York’s WR room, which was already dealing with a number of injuries. The second-rounder had put up modest numbers through most of the season before the Week 11 loss to Detroit. With nine catches for 100 yards, Robinson had his most productive game to date, and logged a snap share above 70% for the second consecutive week.
Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson, OLB Justin Hollins
Another starter-caliber running back will join Melvin Gordon on the waiver wire. The Rams cut Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. They also waived outside linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson spent much of last season as Los Angeles’ starter, playing ahead of Sony Michel for an extended stretch to begin the team’s Super Bowl-winning slate. The former third-round pick is playing out the final season of his rookie contract. Just more than $412K remains on that deal.
Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw suffers concussion, likely to miss next week
In a thumping by the Cowboys today, the Vikings' offensive line took a big hit. Second-year starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was knocked out of the game with a concussion , according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With a Thursday night matchup against the Patriots incoming quickly just four days away, this would be an opportunity to see how seriously the NFL will take its new concussion protocols. Fortunately for Darrisaw, head coach Kevin O’Connell has no intentions of rushing the 23-year-old back onto the field, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O’Connell told reporters that they intend to be cautious with Darrisaw and won’t play him on Thursday, giving him a full two weeks to come back.
Patriots o-linemen David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn to miss time
Andrews has been the longtime center in New England since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. While he’s missed his fair share of games in the past with injuries, a seven-game season would easily be a career-low for the 30-year-old out of Georgia. Andrews left today’s game with a thigh injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He’ll undergo more testing to determine the severity of the injury, but the Patriots are reportedly not expecting good news as they fear the injury may end his season.
Eagles expect TE Dallas Goedert, DT Jordan Davis to return in regular season
The Eagles have been dealt notable blows on each side of the ball recently, but they are in line to get both tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis back before the postseason begins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles expect both players to be activated later in the regular season.
