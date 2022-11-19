Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
q13fox.com
$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation
AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma. Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. Officers arrived to find...
KOMO News
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County
RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
MyNorthwest.com
Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
Series of fatal shootings strike Renton, Tacoma
Tacoma Police have arrested a suspect following a double homicide Monday morning. Officers found two men shot to death on South 80th Street and South Hosmer Street. The victims are between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. “The 28-year-old male will soon be at the Pierce County Jail,...
KEPR
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Two people died after a shooting at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon. Several people called to report shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a roundabout near the Regal Theater, Renton police said. Responding officers arrived to find two men dead. Multiple eyewitnesses told police that...
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police motorcycle officer killed in crash
Jordan Jackson has been with the Bellevue Police Department since 2018. He transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. Officials with Bellevue Police say Jackson also worked as an EMT, a firefighter, and worked with King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue.
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds.
KOMO News
9-year-old shot in road-rage incident welcomed home; WSP says suspect vehicle was stolen
A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Nov. 11 in Renton is being welcomed home from the hospital by the community on Sunday, two days after being discharged from Harborview Medical Center. Washington State Patrol (WSP) on Sunday said troopers found...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning on Aurora Avenue. At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with significant injuries.
Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief wants to form department liaison to support families of murder victims
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told The Spotlight that he is trying to create a position within the department with the goal of helping and supporting families of homicide victims. Diaz says he understands these families need support-- not just from groups like the Parents of Murdered Children...
q13fox.com
wa.gov
WSP Investigating A Collision That Took The Life Of A Bellevue PD Officer
King County: Just after 10:00am this morning the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was contacted by the Bellevue Police Department to investigate a collision involving one of their motorcycle officers. Troopers and detectives responded to the scene in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE. It was determined that the Bellevue...
b-townblog.com
9-year-old boy shot in face returns home from hospital
The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face as a victim of a road rage incident returned from the hospital, surrounded by dozens of friends, teammates and family. As we previously reported, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the victim was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in his family’s car in Renton.
