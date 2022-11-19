AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.

