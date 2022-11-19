Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
Go Green On Black Friday: Free Fishing Weekend, Oregon State Parks Free
Are you already starting to feel stressed from the holidays? Cooking large meals, organizing family get-togethers, and stressing out about finding the best Black Friday deals on gifts for friends and family can feel overwhelming to the point where holidays stop feeling enjoyable. A great way to lower stress levels and relax (or to spend time with friends and family) is to get out into nature. Thanks to Oregon State Parks, you can now get out into nature on Black Friday to some state parks to reduce stress levels without having to pay a parking fee.
thatoregonlife.com
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
KTVZ
Study finds Oregon workers’ compensation rates remain among lowest in nation
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon’s workers’ compensation rates remain among the lowest in the nation, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. "This reflects the state’s ongoing success in making workplaces safer and keeping costs under control," the agency...
opb.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: How Measure 114 will affect hundreds of Oregon businesses and gun owners
SOUTHERN OREGON — Hundreds of Oregon gun stores could be at risk of closing down if agencies across the state can’t get a permit process in place before Dec. 8. “For most small gun stores, it means they’re going to go out of business,” says Terry Welburn, Owner of Welburn’s Weapons in White City.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
klcc.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto the Oregon Coast
The Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides this week. That’s a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year, when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed is with...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
opb.org
In Eastern Oregon, a labor shortage is making it harder to remove snow and ice from state highways
The Oregon Department of Transportation has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in Eastern Oregon. Most of these open positions are for snow plow drivers in charge of clearing roads and highways. “It’s been a struggle,” said Rich Lani, a regional district manager...
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December for Oregonians
Oregonians receiving SNAP benefits will be getting some added help in December.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
philomathnews.com
Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law
Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters on Friday to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
Google reveals which Thanksgiving recipes are popular in Oregon
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
kptv.com
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
kptv.com
World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Klamath Falls News
Triple your impact: Pacific Power to match Oregon Energy contributions 2-for-1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more. Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope...
