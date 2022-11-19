ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 5

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Go Green On Black Friday: Free Fishing Weekend, Oregon State Parks Free

Are you already starting to feel stressed from the holidays? Cooking large meals, organizing family get-togethers, and stressing out about finding the best Black Friday deals on gifts for friends and family can feel overwhelming to the point where holidays stop feeling enjoyable. A great way to lower stress levels and relax (or to spend time with friends and family) is to get out into nature. Thanks to Oregon State Parks, you can now get out into nature on Black Friday to some state parks to reduce stress levels without having to pay a parking fee.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto the Oregon Coast

The Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides this week. That’s a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year, when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed is with...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law

Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters on Friday to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy