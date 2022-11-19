The Oregon Ducks will face the Oregon State Beavers at 12:30 pm PT next Saturday on ABC, the Pac-12 announced Sunday morning. The Ducks are coming off a down to the wire win over the Utah Utes 20-17 at Autzen Stadium, while the Beavers are coming off a 31-7 beatdown of the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road in Tempe.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO