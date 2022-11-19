Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
What’s Next for Oregon After Landing Fox Crader?
On Monday, Oregon's 2024 recruiting class added a commitment from Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen offensive tackle Fox Crader. He joined in-state tight end A.J. Pugliano in a class that now ranks No. 18 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12 according to the 247Sports rankings. It's a question that always gets...
Wichita Eagle
Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Odds
The Ducks managed to surpass the Utah Utes last weekend in a thriller game that came down to the wire. Oregon now sits at 9-2, 7-1 Pac-12 and has moved to No. 10 in latest AP Poll rankings. No. 22 Oregon State is 8-3, 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State...
Wichita Eagle
Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks will face the Oregon State Beavers at 12:30 pm PT next Saturday on ABC, the Pac-12 announced Sunday morning. The Ducks are coming off a down to the wire win over the Utah Utes 20-17 at Autzen Stadium, while the Beavers are coming off a 31-7 beatdown of the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road in Tempe.
Wichita Eagle
Moore: ‘Sco Ducks I’m locked in with Oregon’
It sounds like Dante Moore isn't going anywhere. Over the weekend the 2023 Oregon quarterback pledge reaffirmed his commitment to the Ducks in an interview with The D Zone, a media outlet that covers Michigan high school football. Speculation that the quarterback flipping to Michigan State began stirring earlier this...
Comments / 0