Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
5 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Wichita Eagle
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
Wichita Eagle
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
Wichita Eagle
Week Twelve: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) will be looking to build off their momentum on the road this Sunday as they face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field. The Silver and Black did just enough defensively to hold off the Denver Broncos in their win last Sunday. As the team...
Wichita Eagle
College Football Week 13 Best Bets, Odds & Predictions: All Eyes on Ohio State-Michigan
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Another college football betting season is coming to a close, but we’ve still got more bets to make with several conference title games up in the air and the CFP picture remaining fluid.
Wichita Eagle
Analytics: Ravens Have NFL’s Second-Best Offensive In Week 12
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the NFL's second-best offensive line heading into their Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, there are questions about whether left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be available after injuring his ankle last week against the Jaguars. The Ravens' offensive line is...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ thrilling comeback win against Chargers
In two months, as we are analyzing the cemented MVP case of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we will point to Sunday night in Los Angeles. Patrick Mahomes put together his second game-winning drive in three weeks, this one with a little more efficiency to lift the Chiefs to a thrilling 30-27 win against the Chargers.
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Wichita Eagle
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Powell to make his NFL debut vs. Chargers. Here’s the list of inactive players
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Wide receiver Cornell Powell officially makes his NFL debut tonight. The Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is not among Kansas City’s list of seven inactive players for Sunday evening’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kansas City needed...
Wichita Eagle
Healthy & Confident, Seahawks CB Tre Brown ‘Can Be One of Best Corners in the League’
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly one year to the day, after Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown crumpled to the turf trying to defend a vertical route against Cardinals receiver A.J. Green, he didn't initially know the severity of his injury. Trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him, but Brown declined...
Wichita Eagle
Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him
The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.
Wichita Eagle
NFL recognizes Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a dominating performance in Week 11’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL took notice and on Wednesday morning named Kelce as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the second such honor in his accomplished career. Kelce recorded six catches for...
Wichita Eagle
Titans Super Bowl Ticket Prices Peak Amid Impressive Run
It’s Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, one of the most exciting weeks of the football season. We’ve got three juicy matchups headlined by Giants vs. Cowboys on Thursday to look forward to before a full Sunday slate. But before Week 12 kicks off, here’s a look at how Week 11’s biggest games impacted the NFL’s playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: New-look Timberwolves come to Indiana to take on Pacers
The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will battle the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Wednesday night. Both teams are on 4+ game winning streaks. The 10-6 Pacers are surprising everybody and have lost just one game in the month of November. Their offense is electric. But on Wednesday, they will battle with one of the best defenders on the planet in Rudy Gobert and the 9-8 Timberwolves.
Wichita Eagle
Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Kicks Off $1000 Risk-Free Bet For NFL, World Cup, NBA & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Among the many great things about Thanksgiving? We’re blessed with three high-powered NFL games and the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl to provide much-needed content. Make your Thanksgiving a little more fun by taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET that provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
Wichita Eagle
Jets Don’t Have to Apologize for Benching Zach Wilson
There are teams, coaches and general managers who should feel some semblance of shame and remorse when they effectively harpoon a young quarterback’s career by benching them or trading them on their rookie contract or giving up on them altogether. These are cases of outright neglect, schematic inflexibility and emotional hard-headedness, the ones we know all too well in the NFL.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Former Cardinals Asst. Kugler Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman
Former Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired after Mexican authorities told the team he groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City for its Week 11 game against the 49ers, according to ESPN. The team learned of the incident Sunday night and sent Kugler back to Arizona...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
Wichita Eagle
No JuJu Smith-Schuster or Mecole Hardman for Chiefs? Worked out OK as others stepped up
The Chiefs piled up 485 total yards in Sunday night’s comeback road win over the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium, their fourth straight game with more than 400 net yards. Defensively, the Chiefs totaled five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, an interception and a fumble recovery. “Good win for our...
Comments / 0