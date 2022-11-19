Read full article on original website
Related
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Wichita Eagle
Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?
HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
Wichita Eagle
Three takeaways from Kansas State’s OT win over Nevada at Cayman Islands Classic
Great basketball players refuse to let their teams lose close games. Kansas State appears to have two of those. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson stepped up for the Wildcats and delivered one big play after the next during a 96-87 overtime victory against Nevada on Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Cayman Islands Classic at John Gray Gym in Grand Cayman.
Wichita Eagle
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target
The slate of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day gets under way before appetizers hit tables around the country. Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are likely in store for a high scoring shootout between Bills and Lions with the highest game total on the entire betting board in Week 12 sitting at 54.5 points.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Kicks Off $1000 Risk-Free Bet For NFL, World Cup, NBA & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Among the many great things about Thanksgiving? We’re blessed with three high-powered NFL games and the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl to provide much-needed content. Make your Thanksgiving a little more fun by taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET that provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
Wichita Eagle
NFL recognizes Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a dominating performance in Week 11’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL took notice and on Wednesday morning named Kelce as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the second such honor in his accomplished career. Kelce recorded six catches for...
Wichita Eagle
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine
Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
Wichita Eagle
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For First Time In 2022
CINCINNATI — There is nothing like a cold, tough AFC North win. That's exactly what the Bengals just notched in a 37-30 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers to make them 6-4 on the season. Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise...
Wichita Eagle
Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him
The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Former Cardinals Asst. Kugler Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman
Former Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired after Mexican authorities told the team he groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City for its Week 11 game against the 49ers, according to ESPN. The team learned of the incident Sunday night and sent Kugler back to Arizona...
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State To Wear Custom Nike LeBron James Cleats Against Michigan
The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday night it will wear custom Nike cleats inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James’ first signature shoe during Saturday’s game against Michigan. The cleats are predominantly black with a scarlet Nike Swoosh outlined in gray on both sides and has scarlet...
Wichita Eagle
Advanced Stats: Where Do Hornets Players Rank?
The 2023 NBA season is almost a quarter of the way through, now is the time we can start to give some validity to advanced statistics. I've gone through six different advanced "Catch all" statistics which reflect the quality of play for every NBA player (Minimum 50 minutes played). I've then averaged out each Hornets player's rank across each advanced stat to give them an overall "Catch-all" ranking.
Wichita Eagle
The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track
Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
Wichita Eagle
Opening Line: Indiana Huge Favorite Against Little Rock in Wednesday’s Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home in the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Little Rock in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. As expected, the 4-0 and No. 11-ranked Hoosiers are heavy favorites. In fact, the second-largest point spread...
Comments / 0