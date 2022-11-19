ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Christian Eriksen’s miraculous return leading Denmark’s challenge to elite

By Nick Ames in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BJ1Z_0jH3VQmy00
Christian Eriksen meets fans at Al-Sailiya Sports Club Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen has been back threading passes through Premier League defences for the best part of a year but there was still something sublime in the fact he was able to sit here, at a modest sports facility on the hazy outskirts of Doha, previewing a World Cup. The thought he might do so had, in the bluntest terms, not crossed anyone’s mind in the aftermath of his cardiac arrest last June but there is a tantalising sense the story may only be part way through.

Could Eriksen and Denmark go all the way? That is their intention in Qatar and it would represent a footballing, not to mention personal, comeback for the ages. It would also back up the progress of a team that hovers just below the established favourites but has shown enough, before and since the return of its talisman, to suggest the final step may be possible.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

“It has always been strong but the belief, in the squad and from the fans, was bigger when I came back,” Eriksen said when asked whether, on resuming international duty in March, he had stepped into a different Denmark team. The blend of emotion, pride, togetherness and sheer skill that brought them to the Euro 2020 semi-finals after that fateful afternoon at Parken has bred an irresistible juggernaut: they qualified for this winter’s competition with ease and, earlier this year, beat France both home and away in the Nations League.

It is the French with whom they will presumably grapple for top spot in Group D unless Australia or Tunisia, their opponents at Education City Stadium on Tuesday, spring a surprise. “France in a tournament is a different team compared to the rest of the year,” said Eriksen, using characteristic modesty but applying fair logic too. Competing with the elite over four weeks may take something different. “We’re dreaming of something big,” he said. “But in the end we have to get there.”

The challenge facing Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark’s urbane manager, is to plot the path. The ultimate leap is to be a side that wins semi-finals and finals. His players could not have been accused of robbery if they had clung on to beat England at Wembley last summer but he has always said the better team won.

Related: World Cup 2022 team guides part 14: Denmark

“The quality of the team is very, very good but I don’t think we’re up there with the very best,” Hjulmand said. “We’ve been discussing it a lot with the players: how can we still try to get there? We are trying to [do it] and climb the last percentages against the best teams.”

Eriksen’s addition to the unit that, without his peerless ingenuity, captured so many imaginations should help tilt the numbers favourably. The team looks nicely balanced, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Thomas Delaney to either side of him in midfield while Simon Kjær, feted for his reaction to Eriksen’s collapse, has returned from long-term injury to anchor the defence. Atalanta’s Joakim Mæhle will bomb on from left-back while Mikkel Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg remain bright sparks in attack.

Denmark are riding a wave and their longevity has been a pleasant surprise to Hjulmand. “We didn’t know if it was ‘Euro football fever’ in Denmark or just football fever,” he said. “And it was football fever. It’s crazy in Denmark at the moment. I think we’re in a good position. You cannot just go by emotions, to play well we need quality on the pitch, but I think the football quality is there and we’re ready.”

When France visited Parken two months ago, demand for tickets reached 120,000. That is more than four times Parken’s capacity but the atmosphere Denmark face in their opener may hinder rather than help. Tunisian supporters have travelled in numbers to Qatar and up to 30,000 could be in the stands: a reliably awkward, often tricky opponent will feel at home and test the Danes’ ability to set a resounding tone.

Interactive

When a count was made in late September, only 2,000 tickets had been sold to Danish supporters across all three group stage games; this may be the most popular team since the Euro 92 winners but the cloud surrounding Qatar has permeated both fanbase and squad.

Denmark have not hidden their dismay about the governing body’s refusal to allow the slogan “Human rights for all” on their training shirts and have pointedly been training in all-black jerseys. They will join other countries in wearing the OneLove rainbow armband, starting on Tuesday, whether it is approved or not.

There is the impression Fifa has done little to earn trust and the Danish FA’s sporting director, Peter Møller, bore that out on Saturday after hearing Gianni Infantino’s extraordinary soliloquy that morning. “My personal opinion is he says some appalling things,” Møller said, bristling against the president’s criticism of Europe and pointing out Denmark have worked behind the scenes to help effect change in Qatar. “I don’t understand anything he’s saying. It shows me we are doing the right thing when, the day before the World Cup, he spends almost all his time speaking about all the things we have helped push forward.”

Still, a seismic victory in Fifa’s showpiece is the prize on offer. “You need to hit the right moment in games and get a bit of luck, but our goal is to win the tournament,” said the right-back Jens Stryger Larsen. Winning the group could lead to a quarter-final rematch with England; second place would probably bring a fiendish early test against Argentina.

“I’m happy to be back, it’s special to be at a World Cup,” Eriksen said. That will describe the feelings sparked watching him pull Denmark’s strings once again, too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Wales fans have rainbow-coloured hats confiscated before USA game in Qatar

The Football Association of Wales is investigating the circumstances around female supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated upon entry to the team’s Group B opener against USA. Some Wales fans reported being confronted by security for bringing the hats into the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and others have had...
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho

Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
SB Nation

Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
Daily Mail

Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG

Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
The Guardian

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the House of Saud

The results are in, and it turns out that nobody on the internet knew what they were talking about after all. You see, Tuesday’s events finally settled the argument that’s been raging since time immemorial: who is best? Is it Messi? Or is it Ronaldo? Well, it transpires that it’s neither. We now have incontrovertible proof that Messi is a glaikit waste of space who isn’t fit to lace Diego Maradona’s boots, and Ronaldo is such a loser that his club have got shot, its owners seemingly so desperate to disassociate themselves with him that they’ve decided to sell up for that one extra level of remove. That’s all decided, then. Everybody happy.
The Guardian

Man, 31, charged with abduction and murder of schoolgirl in France

A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, one month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage. The latest victim, a 14-year-old named as Vanesa in French media, was taken on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.
The Guardian

The Guardian

508K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy