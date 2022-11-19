Mackinac Bridge faced with double winter whammy, drivers told stay under 20 mph due to blinding snow, high winds [PHOTOS]

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WWJ) - The 5-mile span crossing the Straits of Mackinac is proving dangerous and difficult for divers Saturday morning due to high winds and heavy snowfall.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is advising all drivers to stay under 20 mph while on the Mighty Mac due to deteriorating conditions brought on by both a High Wind Warning and a Winter Storm Warning.

"Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area (20 - 34 mph) to issue a warning to all motorists preparing to cross the Mackinac Bridge," an advisory posted to the bridge's official website said.

Bridge cameras posted to social media show almost whiteout conditions as of 12:38 p.m. with some of the footage covered completely by snow.

Conditions on the bridge are infamous for changing in an instant. The latest camera images can be seen here.

The Mackinac Bridge under a High Wind Warning on Nov. 19, 2022 Photo credit Mackinac Bridge Authority

The bridge authority warned that pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicle pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers are especially vulnerable to high winds.

"Motorists are instructed to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their four way flashers, and utilize the outside lane. Motorists are asked to exercise appropriate caution," officials advised.

"The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.”

Windy conditions currently in effect at the bridge are expected to make their way down into the Metro Detroit area. The National Weather Service said blustery and chilly gusts can reach from 30-40 mph by Saturday night, dropping wind chills in some areas down into single digits.

Brief, but intense snowfall is also forecasted to impact Southeast Michigan later this evening, which can lead to drastic changes in visibility and slick coatings on roadways, meteorologists warned.

High winds are expected to blow into the northern suburbs such as Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb and Saint Clair Counties from 5 to 11 p.m. before moving down into Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne and Washtenaw Counties a few hours later at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m., the NSW said.

