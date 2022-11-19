ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills

Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
ARGYLE, TX
KSST Radio

Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning

In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Holiday at the Market in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman-Denison in top rank of manufacturing jobs

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman and Denison are getting some recognition when it comes to manufacturing jobs in the nation. In the area, almost 19 percent of the population works in manufacturing, according to a survey by financial information website SmartAsset. “That means that almost one in five people...
DENISON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KXII.com

Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
GORDONVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear

Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy