dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
fox4beaumont.com
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
Nov. 18, 2022 — "Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
12newsnow.com
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
Woman Allegedly Had 1-Year-Old With Her When Arrested On Cocaine Charge
A 32-year-old woman allegedly had a 1-year-old wither when she was arrested on a cocaine charge over the weekend, deputies alleged in arrest reports. In a separate I-30 traffic stop Monday, a Bogata man was jailed for having a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his vest. Arrest on I-30...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Thankful To Serve A Great Community And Extend The Healing Ministry Of Jesus Christ
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. From our CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful to serve this great community and be able to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. It is our honor and privilege, every single day.
ketr.org
Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning
In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Nov. 14-20, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 14-20 2022, included:. Matthew Monday, 41 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. Calls for Service.
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
KTEN.com
Sherman-Denison in top rank of manufacturing jobs
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman and Denison are getting some recognition when it comes to manufacturing jobs in the nation. In the area, almost 19 percent of the population works in manufacturing, according to a survey by financial information website SmartAsset. “That means that almost one in five people...
Pilot killed near Decatur identified by family as a Sanger man
The pilot killed in a Wise County plane crash Friday has now been identified by his family. Relatives of Sanger resident Tony Featherstone say he was flying the twin-engine Cessna
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
KXII.com
Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
