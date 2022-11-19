Read full article on original website
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
What we learned as Bears fall short in 27-24 loss vs. Falcons
ATLANTA – Another Sunday, another chance for Justin Fields and the Bears' offense to author a game-winning drive. But it was another Sunday where the Bears came up short in the critical moments as the Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fields had a...
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record
Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown. The veteran return man shared the record with...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Bears risers and fallers in loss to Falcons
The Bears are still looking for their last-minute game-winning drive. Justin Fields once again played tough to keep the team in the game, and once again wasn’t able to come through at the end of the fourth quarter for a win. But the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons wasn’t all on him. He wasn’t the only big playmaker either. Here are the team’s biggest risers and fallers from Week 11.
Fields scrambled for 33 yards before finding St. Brown
Justin Fields knows how to buy time in and around the pocket. The second-year quarterback ran for 33.2 yards before finding Equaniemous St. Brown on a busted play to convert a third down. The scramble went down as the most scramble yards on a third-down conversion this season. Fields' 10.98...
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided...
Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears
Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential
The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The question to bench Wilson came from his performance during Week 11. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a...
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing
The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is...
Trent Dilfer calls out play-calling, Claypool usage
It takes a new receiver (i.e. Chase Claypool) a little while to learn the Bears' offense. Right?. "Not this offense," Trent Dilfer said during his Monday breakdown of the Bears and Justin Fields on 670 the Score. "I could learn this offense in 24 hours – the passing offense."
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Velus plans to get advice, tips from Patterson on return game
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games
The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Bears signing Saquon wouldn't be right move for rebuild
The Bears still have six games left in the 2022 season, but the focus has already shifted to what will be a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the rebuild. While much of the chatter has focused on the Bears' position in the 2023 NFL Draft, Poles will also have over $100 million to use in free agency to bolster the roster around quarterback Justin Fields.
