NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers in loss to Falcons

The Bears are still looking for their last-minute game-winning drive. Justin Fields once again played tough to keep the team in the game, and once again wasn’t able to come through at the end of the fourth quarter for a win. But the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons wasn’t all on him. He wasn’t the only big playmaker either. Here are the team’s biggest risers and fallers from Week 11.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears

Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a penalty because of his low totem-pole status as a quarterback in the league. It stems back to the Bears' first preseason game against the Chiefs, when the officials missed a clear late hit call.
NBC Sports Chicago

Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The question to bench Wilson came from his performance during Week 11. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing

The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said. "The team feels optimistic on him playing. So that at least is...
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
NBC Sports Chicago

Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games

The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears signing Saquon wouldn't be right move for rebuild

The Bears still have six games left in the 2022 season, but the focus has already shifted to what will be a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the rebuild. While much of the chatter has focused on the Bears' position in the 2023 NFL Draft, Poles will also have over $100 million to use in free agency to bolster the roster around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

