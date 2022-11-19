Read full article on original website
I was diagnosed with persistent complex bereavement disorder after my grandfather's death. It changed how I view my grief.
I remember exactly where I was when my grandfather died: right by his bedside, my head on his stomach as he took his last breaths. That day was the worst day of my life and still is even five years later. Before his death, I had never experienced such a...
How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive
Brittany Maynard's story put medical aid-in-dying laws in the national spotlight. "I'm able to grieve that Brittany's gone but also feel pride in her," Diaz tells PEOPLE eight years after his wife died Eight years after the death of his wife, Brittany Maynard, Dan Diaz is working to keep her memory alive — and continuing the fight for medical aid-in-dying laws legislation across the U.S. In January 2014, Maynard was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, at just 29 years old. Over the following weeks,...
Ray Singleton says wife will 'live forever' as Roslyn passes from brain cancer at 39
Ray Singleton rose to fame after going viral with a video of himself serenading his wife when she was battling cancer. The couple talked about their journey on The Ellen Show in 2020. Now, Roslyn Singleton has sadly passed away from brain cancer. Roslyn inspired people all over the world...
Mum says she showers with her teenage daughter every day
A mother-daughter duo on TLC's new series sMothered is catching headlines for their strange shower routine. Right, there's being close to your parents and then there's showering with them, as an adult. We're not trying to judge but imagine shaving head-to-toe for a night out... only for your mum to...
Senior with Alzheimer's waits outside home every day without knowing why. Then, the school bus arrives
Compassion and kindness are extremely important values to exhibit. A little love can make somebody's day and allow them to believe in the good in the world. A senior citizen is being treated with such kindness that it has moved everyone to tears. In a Reddit video posted by u/Haunter369, they explain that every day Gene McGehee comes out of his house to sit in the front yard at a particular time. As he has Alzheimer's, he doesn't even remember why he does it but the reason is heartwarming.
Mother’s agony as baby dies from rare ‘twin to twin transfusion’ syndrome
A mother whose daughter was born without a heartbeat is raising awareness on World Prematurity Day on the one-year anniversary of her baby being discharged from hospital.Helen Hudson, 40, a solutions and partnership lead for a social enterprise, was 20 weeks pregnant when one of her twin babies, Beatrice, passed away in the womb, but she carried both siblings a further eight weeks before undergoing an emergency caesarean.After being born without a heartbeat, baby Emmeline faced many health complications in the first few months of her life due to being premature, but Helen says the family are now making up...
Dad Refusing to Help His 'Sleep-Deprived' Wife With Their Baby Dragged
Online commenters have criticized a man who doesn't want to help his wife with their newborn and refuses to sleep with her until their baby is settled in his own room. In a post shared Monday on the U.K.-based online forum Mumsnet, the new mom, under the username Chumbibi, said that after she had her baby the husband moved out of their bedroom because he wanted to sleep uninterrupted so he could take care of their toddler and work the next morning.
Pregnant Woman Refuses to Let Elderly Parents Move Into Her Home
Is it immensely kind for in-laws to move in to help with a newborn?. It’s challenging to watch a family member struggle, and for some of those who are going through pregnancy, the entire 9 months can be very hard to go through.
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
A father-daughter relationship is special. They understand each other like no one else and always have the best time together. This special bond is evident in a sweet video posted by a daughter and TikTok user Natalie Renee, where she can be seen singing to her father his favorite song, River (It's Coming on Christmas) by Joni Mitchell, while he holds her hand. He tried to sing a few lines along with her even as he appears to get emotional during the song and starts crying toward the end. According to MajicallyNews, the father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS. Renee captioned this video: "Singing one of our favorites together. My dad has been having trouble speaking recently but every time we sing together he lights up and joins in as best as he can." The video appears to have been filmed at a birthday celebration as there is a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background.
Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him
A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
Mom Passes Down Baby Dolls to Daughter and She Seems to Have the Same Sweet Bond With Them
For some reason, some toys are just special right from the start. Kids form an emotional connection to certain playthings, which become so much more than just toys: they're a way to comfort and soothe kids when they're sleepy or upset, they're best friends when times are good. The baby...
I hid in a closet with my elderly mom during a hurricane. It made me realize that sometimes children have to parent their parents.
Because of her mom's cognitive decline, the two decided to hunker down in a closet to wait for the hurricane to pass.
Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings
What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?. No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple.
Mom Pressed on Missing Daughter's Trip for Autistic Son's Play: 'Do Better'
Members of a popular internet forum offered stern advice to a mother torn over attending her two children's different events occurring on the same day. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA******, Redditor u/AdeptFox3466 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was forced to choose between a field trip with her daughter and her autistic son's school play and detailed the heated aftermath of her final decision.
What to Know About Still's Murmur
Still's murmur was first described in a small section of the pediatrician Dr. George Frederick Still's 1909 book Common Disorders and Diseases of Childhood. He described it as a small sound he wanted to bring attention to. Dr. Still described it as musical, but not indicative of heart pathology or alarming signs. He compared it to a “twanging” piece of tense string music that seemingly does not occur due to any disease of the heart.
Sinbad's Family Says He's 'Fighting for Every Inch' as He Learns to Walk Again 2 Years After Stroke
"Sinbad has already beaten the odds," the comedian's family shared in a statement on Monday, sharing a photo of him re-learning to walk in physical therapy Sinbad needs his fans' help and support. The 66-year-old comedian's family shared a photo of him re-learning to walk in physical therapy, two years after he suffered an ischemic stroke, sharing an update on his recovery and a donation page for supporters who want to help contribute to his medical expenses. In a statement shared alongside the photo on Monday, the family explained Sinbad's medical journey up...
How to Plan for Your Child's Discharge From a Psychiatric Hospitalization
Bringing a child home from psychiatric hospitalization is a positive step, but it can also bring about feelings of anxiety around ensuring your child’s well-being. The doctors have determined that it's safe for your child to return home. But it’s natural to want the best for them and go the extra mile to make them comfortable in their natural environment, where they’ll be without the routine that helped them recover.
'I need to walk again': Stroke survivor keeps promise to her husband, who died on 9/11
From her hospital bed, Beth Murphy demanded that a television be brought into her room. She needed to see the face of her husband. Kevin Murphy died on 9/11 as he worked at the World Trade Center in New York City. Of the 2,977 killed that day in separate terror attacks, Kevin and 2,752 others died at the twin towers. He was 40 years old.
What Are Treatments for Keloid Scars?
Keloid scars form within months to years after an injury. They can form even after a harmless injury like acne, a bug bite, or an intentional piercing. Keloids can occur anywhere on the body but are most common on the trunk, arms, chest, and head. If they are present on a joint, they can inhibit movement. Luckily, keloid scars are not contagious.
11-year-old girl with brain tumor had the most wholesome request for her Make-A-Wish
Zoey Henry, 11, has struggled recently. She underwent a year of treatment to reduce the tumor after receiving the diagnosis of an incurable brain stem cancer. When the Make-A-Wish organization gave Zoey the opportunity to realize her aspirations, she carefully considered what she wanted and decided on: to capture images of dogs. That's how she ended up at New York City's Washington Square Park recently, trying to hold a ball in front of a dog's face to get her attention, then pulling it back while taking a shot. One dog, named Roo, waited calmly as Zoey worked on her dog photography techniques. Elias Weiss Friedman, a professional dog photographer known as The Dogist for his adorable dog photos, served as her mentor for her Make-A-Wish experience. For Friedman, it's a first. “We were very humbled and honored that someone wanted us as their wish,” Friedman tells TODAY.
