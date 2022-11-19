ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim’s Reported Reaction To Emily & Pete Dating Is Surprising

When it comes to her ex dating someone new, it sounds like Kim Kardashian is completely unbothered. Per Entertainment Tonight, the reality star is “trying to focus on herself” these days — so apparently she’s protecting her peace (which is probably easier to do when your ex doesn’t have an Instagram profile). All in all, Kardashian’s reaction to EmRata and Pete Davidson dating sounds v chill — especially considering she’s old friends with the model.
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Broke Up (Again)

Ugh, things are reportedly over for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Per reports, Jenner and Booker broke up in October, keeping their new status quiet until Nov. 21. The reason behind their split? Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like there is any bad blood — just two busy people who wanted to focus on their careers, rather than their relationship.
Rumor Has It Phoebe Dynevor & Andrew Garfield Are Dating

It looks like Daphne traded her Duke for, um, Spider-Man? Apparently, at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Nov. 16, Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield hit it off — sparking some serious romance rumors. So, are Dynevor and Garfield dating? According to sources from The Sun and Deux Moi, this British power couple is just getting started.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
Brittany & Tyler Gave A Somber Update On Their Post-BIP Relationship

The first night of the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale saw a mass exodus from the beach. Some couples broke up, while others just wanted to leave without the pressure of an engagement. Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris were in the latter category. They left Paradise together having said “I love you” to each other and ready to explore life in the real world together. But just because they left as a happy couple does not mean they’re still one today. Here’s everything to know about the state of Brittany and Tyler’s relationship after BIP.
How Justin Hartley Channeled Kevin From This Is Us In The Noel Diary

Not to be dramatic, but the actors from This Is Us probably won’t be able to escape their Pearson family roles, like, ever. The NBC series was too powerful, the characters too lovable, for fans to really let go. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Justin Hartley, for example, tells Elite Daily he plans to incorporate his Pearson persona into future projects, including his upcoming Netflix holiday movie, The Noel Diary.
Disenchanted Recast Morgan & Fans Think They Know Why

Enchanted was not expected to be a massive hit when it debuted in 2007. The first film released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (formerly Buena Vista) was seen as a mid-sized comedy, meta-Disney commentary for hardcore princess fans. Instead, it grossed over $300 million, which makes one wonder why it took 15 years to make a sequel. Disenchanted, which debuted on Disney+, is just as delightful, but there was one slight alteration: Morgan was recast. Here’s why fans think that happened.
Justin Bieber Called Hailey His “Favorite Person” On Her Birthday

On Nov. 22, Hailey Bieber turned 26 — and her husband was more than ready to celebrate, posting a tribute one day before her actual birthday (which was technically her birthday in Japan, where the couple was celebrating). On Nov. 21, the “Peaches” singer took to Instagram to gush about his wife, and Justin’s birthday post for Hailey was adorable.
P!nk & Her Hubby Brought Their Adorable Kids To The AMAs

OK, talk about squad goals. At the 2022 AMAs, P!nk graced the black carpet with husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson. Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of this sweet moment.
The Pitch Perfect Series Showrunner Already Has Plans For Season 2

Bumper still has a lot more to sing about, or at least, that’s what the Season 1 finale of his Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin made it seem like. Although Peacock has yet to pick up a second season of the show, its cast and showrunner already have some juicy plans for a potential follow-up, and that finale cliffhanger certainly laid the groundwork for new stories to come. Here’s what to know so far about the possibility for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2.
Bridgerton

