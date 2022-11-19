Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Kim’s Reported Reaction To Emily & Pete Dating Is Surprising
When it comes to her ex dating someone new, it sounds like Kim Kardashian is completely unbothered. Per Entertainment Tonight, the reality star is “trying to focus on herself” these days — so apparently she’s protecting her peace (which is probably easier to do when your ex doesn’t have an Instagram profile). All in all, Kardashian’s reaction to EmRata and Pete Davidson dating sounds v chill — especially considering she’s old friends with the model.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Broke Up (Again)
Ugh, things are reportedly over for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Per reports, Jenner and Booker broke up in October, keeping their new status quiet until Nov. 21. The reason behind their split? Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like there is any bad blood — just two busy people who wanted to focus on their careers, rather than their relationship.
Elite Daily
Rumor Has It Phoebe Dynevor & Andrew Garfield Are Dating
It looks like Daphne traded her Duke for, um, Spider-Man? Apparently, at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Nov. 16, Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield hit it off — sparking some serious romance rumors. So, are Dynevor and Garfield dating? According to sources from The Sun and Deux Moi, this British power couple is just getting started.
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West
The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
Elite Daily
Brittany & Tyler Gave A Somber Update On Their Post-BIP Relationship
The first night of the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale saw a mass exodus from the beach. Some couples broke up, while others just wanted to leave without the pressure of an engagement. Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris were in the latter category. They left Paradise together having said “I love you” to each other and ready to explore life in the real world together. But just because they left as a happy couple does not mean they’re still one today. Here’s everything to know about the state of Brittany and Tyler’s relationship after BIP.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids are 'ready' for their new sibling
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expecting baby No. 4, and their three daughters are ready for the new addition to their family.
People Who've Eaten At Celeb-Owned Restaurants Are Sharing Their Honest Experiences, And I'm Adding Allll Of These To My Bucket List
I need to try the "the best chips of [one reviewer's] life" and that "almost unbearably good" sushi!
Elite Daily
How Justin Hartley Channeled Kevin From This Is Us In The Noel Diary
Not to be dramatic, but the actors from This Is Us probably won’t be able to escape their Pearson family roles, like, ever. The NBC series was too powerful, the characters too lovable, for fans to really let go. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Justin Hartley, for example, tells Elite Daily he plans to incorporate his Pearson persona into future projects, including his upcoming Netflix holiday movie, The Noel Diary.
Elite Daily
Disenchanted Recast Morgan & Fans Think They Know Why
Enchanted was not expected to be a massive hit when it debuted in 2007. The first film released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (formerly Buena Vista) was seen as a mid-sized comedy, meta-Disney commentary for hardcore princess fans. Instead, it grossed over $300 million, which makes one wonder why it took 15 years to make a sequel. Disenchanted, which debuted on Disney+, is just as delightful, but there was one slight alteration: Morgan was recast. Here’s why fans think that happened.
Dumpster Divers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Will Throw Away
"$700 worth of free wine. I asked the dumpster gods if I should quit drinking. This was their answer."
Elite Daily
Justin Bieber Called Hailey His “Favorite Person” On Her Birthday
On Nov. 22, Hailey Bieber turned 26 — and her husband was more than ready to celebrate, posting a tribute one day before her actual birthday (which was technically her birthday in Japan, where the couple was celebrating). On Nov. 21, the “Peaches” singer took to Instagram to gush about his wife, and Justin’s birthday post for Hailey was adorable.
Elite Daily
P!nk & Her Hubby Brought Their Adorable Kids To The AMAs
OK, talk about squad goals. At the 2022 AMAs, P!nk graced the black carpet with husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson. Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of this sweet moment.
Elite Daily
The Pitch Perfect Series Showrunner Already Has Plans For Season 2
Bumper still has a lot more to sing about, or at least, that’s what the Season 1 finale of his Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin made it seem like. Although Peacock has yet to pick up a second season of the show, its cast and showrunner already have some juicy plans for a potential follow-up, and that finale cliffhanger certainly laid the groundwork for new stories to come. Here’s what to know so far about the possibility for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2.
Elite Daily
Bridgerton
Rumor has it that Phoebe Dynevor (aka Daphne Bridgerton) and Andrew Garfield (aka a former Peter Parker/Spider-Man) are dating! I actually think that the diamond of the season and your friendly neighborhood superhero make a cute couple, and I also think that J. Jonah Jameson would be truly inspired by Lady Whistledown’s ability to get the juciest intel possible for her column. READ MORE.
16 Times Grandpas Were Unintentionally The Funniest People On Earth
If there's one thing grandpa's gonna do, it's speak his mind on Facebook.
Comments / 0