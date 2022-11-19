Read full article on original website
WBTV
Thanksgiving, RSV, and Flu…Oh My! Rowan Health Department offers advice to stay well
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just ahead of a time of family gatherings, the Rowan County Health Department is offering advice on how to stay well and get the most out of the holiday and time spent together. In a press release, Rowan Public Health said that as we get...
VERIFY: Preparing your Thanksgiving turkey safely
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you haven't already, it's time to take out that turkey and start defrosting it for your Thanksgiving feast. Whether you're hosting your first Thanksgiving dinner or you're a seasoned pro, cooking the big dinner is a huge responsibility. Especially when it comes to food safety and preventing the spread of foodborne illnesses.
Class action lawsuit filed over benzene in ‘Not Your Mother’s’ dry shampoos
CHARLOTTE — A new class action lawsuit says a dry shampoo sold in the U.S. actually had “dangerous” levels of benzene in it. A 27-page lawsuit says dry shampoo products by Not Your Mother’s brand, including Beach Babe, Clean Freek, and Plump for Joy, expose consumers to “high levels of acutely toxic” benzene. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, benzene is a cancer-causing chemical and is unsafe in cosmetic products.
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
WCNC
Chef Jenny shares ideas for "Easy Peasy" Hors d'eouvres
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year, time is limited and people are busy. This morning our good friend Chef Jenny, from Davidson Ice House, is here to share some easy "wow the crowd" ideas for no cook appetizers. We are making: "one bite wonders", no cooking appetizers...
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
'Pedals Possible' program aims to help students improve physical health through bycyling
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club has launched the program 'Pedals Possible' to provide about a dozen bikes just like this for the Lancaster County School District. "To take this opportunity to give this population of students—special needs students--the opportunity to focus on their ability rather than...
WCNC
Passenger in an accident Call Shane!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “If you are a passenger in the car and you are in hurt in an accident what should you do?” It’s important to work with Shane Smith Law, so that you know your rights.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Blames Ongoing Staffing Issues For Slower 911 Call Response Times
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you call 911 during an emergency, you expect to get an immediate response. The difference between life and death can often times depend on how quickly police and first responders can get help to you. But according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the department is failing to meet industry standards.
WCNC
Gifts to go buy NOW for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, many of us are starting to shift focus onto Christmas and Hanukkah. While you may want to wait until after Thanksgiving to do your shopping, there are some gifts that may not be around for too much longer! Hade Robinson joined Charlotte Today with some gifts to buy NOW before they are all gone.
WCNC
'It's cold outside': Charlotte shelters struggling to make room during cold snap
Lower temperatures are leading to a rising number of people looking for a warm place to lay their head. Unfortunately, many shelters are at capacity.
wccbcharlotte.com
“I Got Really, Really Lucky” Charlotte Native Describes Being Shot 7 Times At Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Charlotte native who just moved to Colorado two weeks ago says he was shot 7 times during the mass shooting at Club Q. Barrett Hudson told CNN that he had never been to Club Q before. He said the sound of the gun shots sounded a lot like balloons popping.
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Woman Gets Bill For $1300 To Ship $50 Package
A Charlotte woman got a bill that left her in shock after shipping a package for her small business. Lucy McDermott owns Stash Charlotte, a yarn, fabric and sewing machine store in Charlotte. According to the story from WBTV, McDermott ships inventory all the time. However, this case left her quite surprised. She says the package contained quilts and dresses. But, she points out there was nothing particularly heavy in the package. The small business owner says she measured and weighed the shipment before dropping it off at her UPS Store in Gastonia. McDermott says she got an email a week later stating the package was overweight and oversized. The extra fees being charged added up to an additional $1321. Obviously, she assumed there was a mistake. She called the UPS store. But, McDermott says because she used a secondary shipper for the postage, the local store couldn’t help. The business owner bought the label from Pirate Ship for a discounted rate.
Elementary school students collect socks to donate to those in need
ROCK HILL, S.C. — For people who are homeless or living on the street, access to adequate footwear is rare. In many cases, they wear ill-fitting shoes and go for long periods of time without being able to change their socks or take off their shoes. They walk often, which can wear holes in their socks. Blisters or even frostbite are threats to them.
Reaction pours in after fatal TV news helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. Pilot Chip Tayag and Meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in the crash. The TV station announced...
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
3 ways to keep home heating costs lower
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WCNC
Carowinds WinterFest returns
FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds is back with its holiday-themed celebration WinterFest. Opening for the season Nov. 21, festivities run select nights through Jan. 1. Each night is headlined by the WinterFest Wonderland Parade featuring Santa. The parade travels parkwide beginning at 9 p.m. Live singers and entertainers provide...
