NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an 8-year-old child has died following a shooting in the Central City area of New Orleans on Wednesday. New Orleans Police responded to a call of a child shot in the 3200 block of Second Street shortly after 11 a.m. Witnesses said a bullet came through a wall and struck the child. The child was taken to a hospital where they later died.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO