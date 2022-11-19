Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
WWL-TV
NOPD: 8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an 8-year-old child has died following a shooting in the Central City area of New Orleans on Wednesday. New Orleans Police responded to a call of a child shot in the 3200 block of Second Street shortly after 11 a.m. Witnesses said a bullet came through a wall and struck the child. The child was taken to a hospital where they later died.
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
WWL-TV
NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods neighborhood. Police say the man was shot in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard. The victim died at the scene. No other information has been released. NOPD officials...
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and one man injured. Police say a 43-year-old man was pushing the 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the service road when an unknown black sedan hit them from behind in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road.
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
Man wounded in Sunday night shooting
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Reese Harper, that shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Humanity Street between Desire Parkway and Edith Weston Place.
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
Shooting on I-10 Service Road sends man to hospital
According to officers, the shooting happened in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road.
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
WWL-TV
Safety tips for turkey frying
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is just days away and many of you may have plans to fry a turkey. The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving Day ranks as the number one day of the year when home cooking fires happen. Here's why using deep fryer can be...
NOPD: Woman accused of shooting man in the leg late Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in the Gentilly area late Sunday (Nov. 20) night.
Two suspects wanted in connection with auto theft in Gentilly
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspect wanted in connection with a ongoing investigation of a car jacking.
WWL-TV
243 families will be missing a loved one this Thanksgiving in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is a time when loved ones all come together to give thanks, but some families are missing a table setting this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-three New Orleans families have lost a child, mother, father or sibling to violence this year alone. Those families remembering the person they lost instead of celebrating life.
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
