WWL-TV

NOPD: 8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an 8-year-old child has died following a shooting in the Central City area of New Orleans on Wednesday. New Orleans Police responded to a call of a child shot in the 3200 block of Second Street shortly after 11 a.m. Witnesses said a bullet came through a wall and struck the child. The child was taken to a hospital where they later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods neighborhood. Police say the man was shot in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard. The victim died at the scene. No other information has been released. NOPD officials...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and one man injured. Police say a 43-year-old man was pushing the 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the service road when an unknown black sedan hit them from behind in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
WWL-TV

Safety tips for turkey frying

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is just days away and many of you may have plans to fry a turkey. The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving Day ranks as the number one day of the year when home cooking fires happen. Here's why using deep fryer can be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

243 families will be missing a loved one this Thanksgiving in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is a time when loved ones all come together to give thanks, but some families are missing a table setting this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-three New Orleans families have lost a child, mother, father or sibling to violence this year alone. Those families remembering the person they lost instead of celebrating life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

