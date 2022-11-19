Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans BREAKING: QB Kyle Allen to Start vs Dolphins, Davis Mills Benched - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. "We're not going...
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
First-round rookie reveals massive injury update
In an attempt to get some much-needed pass protection for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants selected former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Neal emerged as a first-year starter for the Giants, but he’s missed the past three games with Read more... The post First-round rookie reveals massive injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Toub: Harrison Butker May Never Be 100% This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but one of their major absences followed kicker Harrison Butker's Week 1 ankle sprain. Initially viewed as something that wouldn't hold the top-shelf placekicker out for too long, Butker ended up missing Weeks 2-5 with the injury. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub reiterated before the club's October 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders that Kansas City wanted a "full, 100% Butker" back in the lineup, paving the way for him to pick up where he left off as one of the best players at his position. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, however, that simply hasn't been the case.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Joe Burrow Offers Update on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will practice this week after missing three games with a hip injury. The team is hoping that he'll be able to suit up against the Titans. Joe Burrow shared a tiny update about Chase on Wednesday. "We expect him to play,"...
Raleigh News & Observer
Darrell Henderson Cut; Should Dallas Cowboys Claim Rams Ex RB?
FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys need another running back?. As presently constructed, the Cowboys' running back room seems full. There is "Dine & Dash,'' Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard doing their thing together, most recently in a 40-3 win at Minnesota in which they combined for four touchdowns. And there is even UDFA rookie Malik Davis, who has fans here inside The Star who believe he might have a future as a full-time player.
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
The New York Giants will be without four offensive linemen Thursday when they face the Dallas Cowboys, three of whom are usually starters. Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) will remain behind in New Jersey, along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).
Raleigh News & Observer
‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week
Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”. Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.
Raleigh News & Observer
Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
Raleigh News & Observer
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Pissed-Off Gut-Check’ Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
