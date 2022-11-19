Read full article on original website
Kiffin to Auburn? One Writer Deems Rumor on Ole Miss Coach ‘Hilarious’
The rumor mill around Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin continues to swirl. Will Kiffin stay in Oxford, accepting a contract offer extended by the school last week, or will he head to the open coaching position with the Auburn Tigers? That debate continues to drive much of the conversation in college football, but one writer believes that the rumor is "hilarious."
NFL Draft Profile: Nehemiah Shelton, Cornerback, San Jose State Spartans
Parker Washington, Penn State’s Leading Receiver, Out for the Finish
Parker Washington, Penn State's leading receiver and a potential 2023 NFL Draft entrant, will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. Coach James Franklin made the announcement Tuesday before the Lions' regular-season finale against Michigan State. Washington, who did not travel to Rutgers, had been on a...
Week 12 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Some struggling fantasy teams at wide receivers desperately need Ja’Marr Chase and JuJu Smith-Schuster back into the starting lineup this week. The Broncos and Cardinals should get two top wideouts back in Week 12, leading to a different mix of targets for their wide receiver. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals.
Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for ‘Crying’ by End of Game
PITTSBURGH -- Well, this isn't something you see every day. One Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has decided to call out T.J. Watt and his lack of success in Week 11. Bengals tackle La'el Collins wasn't holding back after the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers this past weekend, and said by the end of the game, Watt wasn't very happy about anything happening on the field.
‘He Can Run’: Lions Offense Ready for Jameson Williams to Play
The long wait for the Detroit Lions to have the services of talented rookie wideout Jameson Williams is almost over. The Lions announced that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick returned to practice on Monday. Excitement was palpable as the speedy wideout took another step closer to his NFL debut.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Amari Cooper may have been the steal of the off-season in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns traded a late-round pick for Cooper and have not looked back. It's the work that he's done on the field that has him listed highly by PFF in their wide receiver rankings. PFF has...
Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their practice squad, signing running back Master Teague III and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, the team announced. This is Teague's second stint with the Steelers after spending some of training camp in Latrobe. The Ohio State alumn made some noise before suffering an untimely ankle injury. He ran six times for 31 yards in the team's preseason opener.
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
Patriots Rookie Marcus Jones Wins AFC Special Teams Award
FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie return specialist Marcus Jones has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the team’s Week 11 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep...
Grizzlies Insider: Memphis players give thanks this week
The Grizzlies have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. On Wednesday, the team of players, coaches and support staff will partner with MyTownMiracles to assemble Thanksgiving baskets for 100 families across the city.
Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and...
Justin Fields Injured During Yet Another Failed Final Drive
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears continued playing the quarterback run card Sunday and got what teams eventually get with this in the NFL. Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury trying to run with the ball on first down during the start of a failed two-minute drill, and once again they came away losers in a last-gasp effort during a 27-24 loss to Atlanta.
Creighton vs. Arizona odds, picks and predictions
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (6-0) will take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) in Maui on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Creighton vs. Arizona odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Rankings courtesy of...
Listen: McDermott If you're detailed, it leads to great execution
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joins the Extra Point Show for his weekly appearance on WGR as the Bills get set to take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Week 12 NFL Odds and Best Bets
Are you ready to make some money after Thanksgiving and Black Friday!?. SI Sportsbook is here to help reload those depleted bank accounts that took a hit from all the holiday spending!. Earlier this season, two lucky winners won $10,000 playing SI Sportsbook’s free NFL betting contest. Two players fell...
