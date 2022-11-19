ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH

FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State

It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target

The slate of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day gets under way before appetizers hit tables around the country. Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are likely in store for a high scoring shootout between Bills and Lions with the highest game total on the entire betting board in Week 12 sitting at 54.5 points.
The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense

Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints

It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited

The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Launches - Score $200 in Free Bets on $5 Bet

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Online sports betting is finally live in the Old Line State! To celebrate, take advantage of the DraftKings Maryland promo code, offer which allows new users to bet $5 and secure $200 in free bets.
49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City

MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
Dolphins in Rare Role as Big Favorites

It truly is a different — in a good way — season for the Miami Dolphins. The latest example comes with the opening point spread for their Week 12 game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, which has them favored by 11.5 points, according to BetOnline (www.betonline.ag).
