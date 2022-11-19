Read full article on original website
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Joe Burrow Offers Update on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will practice this week after missing three games with a hip injury. The team is hoping that he'll be able to suit up against the Titans. Joe Burrow shared a tiny update about Chase on Wednesday. "We expect him to play,"...
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target
The slate of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day gets under way before appetizers hit tables around the country. Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are likely in store for a high scoring shootout between Bills and Lions with the highest game total on the entire betting board in Week 12 sitting at 54.5 points.
The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense
Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
As state quarterfinals begin in NC high school football, who’s No. 1 in the Triangle?
Three teams from the Raleigh-Durham area remain alive in the North Carolina state high school football playoffs, and all at the 4A level. In fact, the top two teams on our Sweet 16 list will face one another this weekend. Rolesville upended rival Wake Forest in the one game that...
Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited
The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Launches - Score $200 in Free Bets on $5 Bet
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Online sports betting is finally live in the Old Line State! To celebrate, take advantage of the DraftKings Maryland promo code, offer which allows new users to bet $5 and secure $200 in free bets.
Talking Preps 11.22.22: Previewing NCHSAA quarterfinals, Mr. Football finalists announced
A new Talking Preps NC airs Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. On tap:. ▪ Dale reflects on his three biggest surprises from a crazy weekend. ▪ Guru Chris Hughes will lead a breakdown of NCHSAA state quarterfinals in all classes. ▪ Grice announces the three finalists for NC Mr....
49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City
MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10
The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the...
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
Dolphins in Rare Role as Big Favorites
It truly is a different — in a good way — season for the Miami Dolphins. The latest example comes with the opening point spread for their Week 12 game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, which has them favored by 11.5 points, according to BetOnline (www.betonline.ag).
