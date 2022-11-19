Read full article on original website
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
‘He Can Run’: Lions Offense Ready for Jameson Williams to Play
The long wait for the Detroit Lions to have the services of talented rookie wideout Jameson Williams is almost over. The Lions announced that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick returned to practice on Monday. Excitement was palpable as the speedy wideout took another step closer to his NFL debut.
2022 NFL playoff predictions following Week 11 action
Check out the latest 2022 NFL playoff predictions from 95.7 The Game’s Sam Lubman, who examines a settling NFC and in-flux AFC postseason picture.
Week 12 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Some struggling fantasy teams at wide receivers desperately need Ja’Marr Chase and JuJu Smith-Schuster back into the starting lineup this week. The Broncos and Cardinals should get two top wideouts back in Week 12, leading to a different mix of targets for their wide receiver. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals.
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Germaine Pratt is Becoming a Star
Germaine Pratt is the unsung hero of the Bengals' defense. After another stellar day at the office with eight tackles including two for a loss against the Steelers, it’s time we recognize him as one of the reasons the Bengals' defense has played so well the past two seasons.
Bengals Move Up in Week 12 Power Rankings Following Road Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 and moved up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings in the process. Cincinnati's 11th this week following the win. They were 13th last week. "The Bengals have been one of the trickiest teams to place on this list throughout the...
Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
Week 12 NFL Odds and Best Bets
Are you ready to make some money after Thanksgiving and Black Friday!?. SI Sportsbook is here to help reload those depleted bank accounts that took a hit from all the holiday spending!. Earlier this season, two lucky winners won $10,000 playing SI Sportsbook’s free NFL betting contest. Two players fell...
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
Thunder Gameday: Round Three Against Familiar Divisional Opponent
For the third time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will face off. This will be the second-straight matchup between the clubs at Paycom Center in OKC, as the Thunder host the Nuggets tonight. Denver will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a loss...
