Blue Water Area bowling: Crawford rolls 3 perfect games, now has 32 total

Cliff Crawford is already the all-time leader of 300 games in the Port Huron Bowling Association. This past week he emphasized his superiority by throwing three more perfect games in incredible fashion as he lit up area bowling centers.

Friday night at Bowl O Drome, he started the fun with his 30 th perfect game in the association. To celebrate, the next day he drove down to the association’s Memorial Trio tournament in Algonac and fired the first 300 game at Colony Bowl this season. Later that night, to cap off the roughly 24-hour binge, Crawford raised his perfect game total to 32 with a rare award score on the devil’s pair at Port Huron Lanes.

Those were three well-earned and extremely impressive perfectos for the legendary Big Red Dog at three different centers and three different surfaces from AMF synthetic lanes at Bowl O Drome to wood lanes at Colony Bowl and Brunswick synthetic at Port Huron Lanes. Crawford ended those sessions with series totals of 768, 746 and 754. Backing up one more night, Crawford had his best overall performance of the week in Cowboys & Indians where he shot 785 with a 279 game.

Jesse Hojnacki snuck back into town for a brief appearance to make sure everyone still knows how good he is. His games of 289, 269 and 248 in Cowboys & Indians gave him an 806 series. This was his 14th award series in the Port Huron Bowling Association and just the fourth thrown by any bowler in the association this season.

Lee Halifax knocked down his first 300 game, reaching perfection in the Every Other Friday Misfits at Bowl O Drome. Halifax ended with a solid 757 series and also threw a 728 in the Beverage league. Lew Gunn shot his 17 th perfect game in the association, this time in the PHL Early 4 Man league. Andy Schultz pitched a 298 game in the Monday Mixed league at Strikers Entertainment Center and went on to post a 767 series. Kyle Renno was also outstanding with a 297 game in 3-B4-1 at Port Huron Lanes.

Two other phenomenal series came out of Cowboys & Indians as Chuck Ouellette rolled 770 and Mark Welsh had a 764 that included a 290 game. Welsh also shot 712 with a 276 in 3-B4-1. Other great series were Matt Foltz 741, Tom Bruehan 740, Ed Crampton 738, Dylan Jacobs 734, PJ Hollis 732, Steven White 729, Tyler Fields 726, Cory Smith 719, Mike Gossman 716, Jeff Naz 712 and Mark Chesney 711.

Jill Friis led the women with a 641 series and 256 game in Cowboys & Indians. Brook Bauman paced Inter City Ladies at Port Huron Lanes with a 601 series. The rest of the leaderboard was Alicia Vennettilli 598, Kristen Winkler 598 & 575, Lee-Ann Hill 595, Jessie Teltow 590, Irene Simmons 589, Tara Barnes 582, Jessica Heilig 579, Makayla Schroeder 577, Jackie Karl 576 and Joddy Swoffer 572.

Alicia Vennettilli and Brenda Bruehan each had 236 games, with Vennettilli getting hers in the Every Other Friday Misfits and Bruehan across town in the Friday Wanna Bees. Alyssa Crampton had a 231 game in the Wednesday league at Colony Bowl. Other top games were Kristen Winkler 227 & 225, Jess Heilig 227, Joddy Swoffer 225, Terry Crampton 223, Amanda Long 223, Laurynn Ball 223, Lee-Ann Hill 222, Kathy Hayward 221, and Makayla Schroeder 220.

Tyler Fields fired a 289 game in The Other League at Bowl O Drome. Jordan Stolz shot 289 in 3-B4-1. In the Don McIvor Memorial league at Port Huron Lanes, Jacob Danik tossed a 286 game while Kylar Marinez rolled 280. There were a quartet of 279 games including Ken Swartz, Mike Gossman, Adam Digon, and Nick Medley. Steven White shot 276 in Tuesday Classic at Strikers and Dylan Jacobs squeezed a 270 between text messages in Cowboys & Indians.

The Memorial Trio tournament held at Colony Bowl last weekend was won by the team of Brian Boulier, Zack Dupre and Trevor Dickman. Their total of 2,096 was over 50 pins better than any of the other competitors. Boulier nearly single-handedly secured the title with his first two games of 266 and 256, which were 83 and 73 pins over average. He generously allowed someone else to win the third game pot when he was only four pins over average, but still ended with an outstanding 709 series. Dupre contributed a strong showing of 57 pins over average.

Second place was claimed by the trio of Terry Crampton, Jeff Krauss and Brian Hayes. Their total of 2,040 represented another 50+ gap to the next finisher, highlighting the dominance of the top 2. Hayes anchored the team with a strong 728 series in which he was very consistent through the three games. Krauss ramped up each game and finished 26 pins over average. Crampton started strong with a 236 game and finished with a 596 series.

There was a tie for third at 1,989 between Jen Doher/James Campagna/Jamie Block and Frank Mitchell/Dominic Guarnieri/Mike Raleigh. Taking fifth was Kevin Rzeszutek/Dane Moran/Duran Moran. Rounding out the cashing positions in sixth was Dan Kamendat/Cameron Schomburg/Shawn Schomburg.

Kris Brunelle posted the top individual performance of the tournament as he rolled games of 289 and 277 on his way to a 756 series. In addition to her contributions to the second place team during the second shift, Terry Crampton also had a 609 with a 234 game in the first squad.

Splits: 6-7-10: Sharon Curtiss, Jess Maison; 6-7: Julia Peters; 2-7: Tamra Kulin; 5-7: Donna Toutant, Lori Schrieber; 3-6-7-10: Jerry Grzech; 8-10: Mallory Michaluk; 8-9-10: Desiree Paquin; 3-10: Cheryl Joslin

