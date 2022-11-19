Jackson State vs. Alcorn: The 'Soul Bowl' Live Game Thread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night. Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO