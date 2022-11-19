ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

High School Football: Eastside loses to Bradford County in 2nd round of state playoffs

By Cleveland Tinker, The Gainesville Sun
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

STARKE — The inaugural season of the Harold "Gator" Hoskins era as coach of the Eastside HIgh School football team came to an end Friday night with a 37-0 loss to Bradford County High School in the second round of the state playoffs.

The Tornadoes' (11-1) convincing win over the Rams (8-3) began with a touchdown by Dae'Jon Shanks' in the first half. Willie Pollard added a 40-yard score before the break and a 55-yard score later as Bradford recorded its ninth shutout of the year.

Jeremiah McKenzie threw TD passes to Shanks and Jametrius Pringle for Bradford, which gets a rematch at David Hurse Stadium against rival Baker County in a state playoff 2S regional final next Friday.

"That is a great team," said Hoskins, a 2010 Eastside graduate who starred at quarterback and safety before going on to Marshall University. "They are a hungry team, and they came in expecting to win because they have been together for a while."

More coverage: Streak snapped: Eastside football beats Gainesville for first time in 13 seasons

More coverage: Eastside High School Alumni Band hosts Alumni Night at game against GHS

More coverage: High School Football: Gainesville Eastside claims district title with 28-7 win over Santa Fe

The Rams didn't take advantage of the opportunities they had to score points, Hoskins said.

"We didn't make the plays that we were supposed to make," he said.

The Rams, who beat district foe North Marion High School in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 11, won a district championship this season for the first time in 10 years and its first playoff game in 13 years, Hoskins said.

The success of this year's team in large part is due to the leadership of the seniors on the team, said Hoskins, who recognized quarterback Holden Johnson for his marked improvement as a leader this past season. Johnson has been the Rams' quarterback since current University of Florida starting quarterback Anthony Richardson played for the Rams during the 2019  season.

"He took a huge leap this year," Hoskins said of Johnson.

Hoskins also applauded the leadership and play of seniors Mario Mitchell, Jeremiah "Sherm" Williams, Micah Hudson, offensive linemen Kevin Mitchell, Trevaun "Blue" Sams and Xzavion Henderson.

Hoskins said the future is bright for the Rams as they will return all of their leading receivers - Daijon "Honey Mustard" Johnson, Antonio Hubbert and Antoneo Wilson. Also returning are DE/LB Jayden Manns, DE Jessie Barnes, DT Jataureis Servance and the members of the secondary.

Hoskins attributes his team's success to players buying into the notion that hard work is the key to success.

"It's no secret," Hoskins said. "We came in and showed these guys we love and believe in them, and they put in the hard work."

Hoskins hopes his players take away lessons from 2022

The lessons he wants his players to take away from this season are that hard work pays off.

"Nothing is going to be given to you," Hoskins said. "You have to face adversity and overcome it. I'm proud of these guys and I know they are going to become better men. That is the most important thing to me."

Hoskins and his team dealt with adversity in a major way early in the season when senior lineman Dabien "DaeDae" White died on Sept. 4.

"This year was for DaeDae, number 55," Hoskins said. "We will love you forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsDwT_0jH3SyUv00

Hoskins also said he is thankful for the support the Eastside fans and community showed the team throughout this season. He said he told his players how it used to be at Citizens Field when the Rams played crosstown rivals Buchholz and Gainesville.

"I think it was great for the players to see throughout the season more support from our fans and the community," Hoskins said. "We want to continue to build on that and to win games, but most importantly, we want to help build and mold young men into productive citizens in society and our community."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: High School Football: Eastside loses to Bradford County in 2nd round of state playoffs

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Florida pulls scholarship from top QB recruit after video of him saying N-word surfaces

The Florida Gators revoked a scholarship supply to 1 of the top highschool quarterbacks within the nation after the teenager filmed himself saying the N-word. Marcus Stokes performed quarterback for Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and acquired a proposal from Florida, Penn State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, amongst different faculties, in response to 24/7 Sports. According to the outlet, Stokes was a four-star recruit and among the many top 50 gamers within the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit

Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by Jacksonville Orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by a Jacksonville orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Truck flips over in Bradford County crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Starke man wins $1 million just in time for the holidays

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Starke will be eating well this Thanksgiving after a man won the million-dollar prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Monday, Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game. He took the $880,000 lump sum payment.
STARKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County

Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy