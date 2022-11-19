ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Melbourne man, 60, dies after running van into tree west of Cocoa

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sqG0_0jH3SxcC00

COCOA — A 60-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday morning after crashing his van into a tree just west of Cocoa, highway troopers said.

The man was driving north on Satellite Boulevard north of Cherven Avenue just before 8:35 a.m. in his 2007 Ford E-350 when he ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Cocoa Beach spared:How was Cocoa Beach spared the worst of Hurricane Nicole? Could it be because of a lawsuit?

Stolen car:Stolen car chase ends in crash on State Road 520 leading onto Merritt Island

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the van. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

FHP did not disclose the man's name, and no other information was available Saturday.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

