Melbourne man, 60, dies after running van into tree west of Cocoa

COCOA — A 60-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday morning after crashing his van into a tree just west of Cocoa, highway troopers said.

The man was driving north on Satellite Boulevard north of Cherven Avenue just before 8:35 a.m. in his 2007 Ford E-350 when he ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the van. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

FHP did not disclose the man's name, and no other information was available Saturday.

