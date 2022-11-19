ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State football defensive back Emmanuel Forbes breaks FBS record vs. ETSU

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
STARKVILLE — In what could be his final home game with Mississippi State football, Emmanuel Forbes elected to go out in style.

The MSU defensive back intercepted a pass Saturday against East Tennessee State and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 28-0 in the second quarter.

That was his sixth career interception returned for a score, breaking an FBS record.

RECRUITING:Top juco running back Jeffery Pittman commits to Mississippi State football, Mike Leach

PAY UP:Mississippi State's Mike Leach will put SEC officiating on blast — if you pay him $30,000

Forbes, a junior out of Grenada, Mississippi, started his career on a strong note with three interceptions returned for touchdowns his freshman season. He had none last season before compiling three more so far this year.

Half of his interceptions this season have resulted in touchdowns. He recorded one in a loss at Kentucky and another in a win against Texas A&M — a game in which he also blocked a field goal.

Forbes joined MSU in 2020 as a four-star prospect out of Grenada High School. After spending a couple seasons as the No. 2 corner alongside Martin Emerson — who is now with the Cleveland Browns — Forbes took the reigns as the top guy this year.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

