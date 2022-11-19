Read full article on original website
WBOY
WVU hosts No. 1 Texas for Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at...
WBOY
Mountaineers set for 2022 Cancun Challenge
The West Virginia University women’s basketball travels to Cancun, Mexico, from Nov. 24-25, for a pair of contests against Central Michigan and No. 13 NC State in the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Both games will be played at the Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya in Cancun. WVU opens the event...
WBOY
Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
WBOY
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
WBOY
West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
WBOY
Baseball announces 2023 ticket packages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Season tickets and mini-packages for the 2023 West Virginia University baseball season are now on sale. Fans can join the excitement of WVU baseball at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark by purchasing tickets at WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum. Season tickets are for all 24 home games, while mini-packages include between four and 10 games per package.
WBOY
WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
WBOY
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
WBOY
WVU’s chemistry clicking early: “They really get along”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson had one of the best nights of his long college career for WVU on Friday against Penn. The fifth-year guard paced the game with 21 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, only missing one shot in the whole game. It was Stevenson’s 10th career game with 20 points or more, but it was by far the most efficient shooting performance out of his 90 games in college.
WBOY
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
WBOY
1 person transported following vehicle accident in Marion County
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported following a vehicle accident in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an accident with entrapment was called in on U.S. Route 250 near Barrackville on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene,...
WBOY
Christmas parades in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After Thanksgiving, Santa comes to town, often by way of a local Christmas or holiday parade. Here’s a list of parades happening in north central West Virginia. Jingle All the Way Christmas Parade in Elkins – The city of “Elfkins” will hold its Christmas...
WBOY
Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone holds ribbon cutting at Nutter Fort location
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone held a ribbon cutting for its new location on Tuesday. The business includes a bouncy castle, inflatable slides, a ball pit, arcade and more. It used to be located at the Meadowbrook Mall, but moved to its new location at Suite 2 Cherry Tree Drive in Nutter Fort in October.
