ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing current controversy surrounding RG&E

Recent controversy surrounding Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) has led to public demonstrations. On Monday, Metro Justice hosted a rally and press conference to address what it says is a lack of transparency, billing errors, and ineffective customer service by RG&E. The company was scheduled to meet privately with members of Rochester City Council, but those meetings were cancelled by Council.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation

Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester hosts free community brunch for Trans Day of Remembrance

Rochester, N.Y. — The Next Generation Men of Transition, Blaque/Out Magazine, and W.A.V.E Woman Inc. partnered up with the City of Rochester to host a free community brunch to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday. For over a decade, the Rochester Queer community and allies have come together...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Caring for those who care for others

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) Monday night's Bright Spot shines on first responders and those who are grateful for what they do. HUB at Elite on Culver Road hosted a special luncheon to honor members of the Rochester Police and Fire departments. The adult day care clinic provided lunch, plaques, and gift...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RG&E Customers Protest at Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After months and months of billing and customer service issues at RG&E, there’s a growing call to consider a public utility for Rochester. Supporters of the idea rallied in front of Rochester City Hall on Monday where City Council members were supposed to meet privately with RG&E management. That meeting was ultimately cancelled, but that didn’t stop frustrated customers from gathering anyway.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dominican Consulate visits Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Dominican Consulate of Manhattan was in the Rochester area this weekend. They visited the Ibero Community Resource Center on Saturday and Sunday. This visit brought the Dominican embassy and Board of Elections of the Dominican Republic to the Dominican community in Rochester to give them the opportunity to request and renew their national id, passports, power of attorney, and citizenship services.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachael Wyman!

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Rachael Wyman, a sixth grade teacher at Bay Trail Middle School in Penfield. She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by one of her students from last year. She has left a lasting impression on many of her students. In the morning, before the school day even starts, […]
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Sparkle; other Holiday events ready to kick off in Steuben County

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Crystal City's "Sparkle" returns to Corning the first weekend in December. The event is now nearly half a century old. This year, organizers plan to feature horse-and-wagon rides, shopping and dining promotions, outdoor entertainment and more along a closed off Market Street. Below is a...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season

Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
VICTOR, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy