waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
wxxinews.org
Discussing current controversy surrounding RG&E
Recent controversy surrounding Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) has led to public demonstrations. On Monday, Metro Justice hosted a rally and press conference to address what it says is a lack of transparency, billing errors, and ineffective customer service by RG&E. The company was scheduled to meet privately with members of Rochester City Council, but those meetings were cancelled by Council.
13 WHAM
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
Local faith leaders call on Bello to address actions harming the Black community
They called on Bello to provide more racial equity and inclusivity to the Black community.
13 WHAM
Rochester hosts free community brunch for Trans Day of Remembrance
Rochester, N.Y. — The Next Generation Men of Transition, Blaque/Out Magazine, and W.A.V.E Woman Inc. partnered up with the City of Rochester to host a free community brunch to commemorate Trans Day of Remembrance on Sunday. For over a decade, the Rochester Queer community and allies have come together...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
wdkx.com
Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
Christ Church in Rochester recognized by Landmark Society
The process started when plaster fell from the ceiling.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for those who care for others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) Monday night's Bright Spot shines on first responders and those who are grateful for what they do. HUB at Elite on Culver Road hosted a special luncheon to honor members of the Rochester Police and Fire departments. The adult day care clinic provided lunch, plaques, and gift...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E Customers Protest at Rochester City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After months and months of billing and customer service issues at RG&E, there’s a growing call to consider a public utility for Rochester. Supporters of the idea rallied in front of Rochester City Hall on Monday where City Council members were supposed to meet privately with RG&E management. That meeting was ultimately cancelled, but that didn’t stop frustrated customers from gathering anyway.
13 WHAM
Dominican Consulate visits Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Dominican Consulate of Manhattan was in the Rochester area this weekend. They visited the Ibero Community Resource Center on Saturday and Sunday. This visit brought the Dominican embassy and Board of Elections of the Dominican Republic to the Dominican community in Rochester to give them the opportunity to request and renew their national id, passports, power of attorney, and citizenship services.
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Rachael Wyman!
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Rachael Wyman, a sixth grade teacher at Bay Trail Middle School in Penfield. She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by one of her students from last year. She has left a lasting impression on many of her students. In the morning, before the school day even starts, […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Chesapeake mass shooting, NYSP increases surveillance
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
Eastview Mall increases security ahead of the holiday season
Additional protective measures include increased deputies and a bike patrol in the parking lot.
Disappointment for cannabis dispensaries waiting in Rochester region
"Those territories are not going to be awarded card licenses until this decision has been made," said Burgio.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police search for killer of ‘loving and kind’ Franklin student, 12
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 74th homicide victim has been identified as 12-year-old Juan Lopez. Lopez, police say, was a seventh-grader at Benjamin Franklin Education Campus. He is the city’s youngest homicide victim this year. “The first homicide of the year was a 14-year-old child and I thought...
NewsChannel 36
Sparkle; other Holiday events ready to kick off in Steuben County
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Crystal City's "Sparkle" returns to Corning the first weekend in December. The event is now nearly half a century old. This year, organizers plan to feature horse-and-wagon rides, shopping and dining promotions, outdoor entertainment and more along a closed off Market Street. Below is a...
WUHF
Rise Up Rochester annual Christmas party for children of homicide victims
Rise up Rochester’s 7th annual Christmas party for children of homicide victims is taking place this year on Saturday December 17, but the deadline to register is December 6. Marcella Cunningham and Retha Rogers, both outreach specialists for Rise up Rochester, joined us to talk about what this event...
13 WHAM
Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season
Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
