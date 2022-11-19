Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO