Matthews, NC

qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in shooting at Food Lion in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County on Sunday, investigators said. Police believe the suspect, 25-year-old Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, was having an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend in a car in the Food Lion parking lot on New Hope Road Sunday around 9 p.m. Police said at one point during the argument, Grant got out of the car and fired shots into the car, striking her boyfriend once.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County

A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody

The shooting happened on 14th Avenue Southwest in Hickory, right off Interstate 40, just after 10 p.m. Sunday. World Cup brings fans together, boosts business at popular watch spots. Updated: 11 hours ago. This year's World Cup marks the USA's first appearance in the tournament since 2014. March of Dimes...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

