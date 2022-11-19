Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened near the Econo Lodge near the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. CMPD did not mention a suspect or release any information...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside North Carolina Food Lion, police say
The violent incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store located at 2211 N. New Hope Road,
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
Wanted: Suspect in shooting near Enderly Park neighborhood
Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
Wanted: Two men steal log splitter from Denver Lowe’s, police say
Two men are being sought for stealing a valuable log splitter from a Lowe's in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home. According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies searching for 2 men in connection with theft of log splitter at Lowe’s in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the theft of equipment from a Lowe’s in Denver. On Nov. 18, deputies said they were dispatched to the Lowe’s on North Carolina Highway 73 in reference to a log splitter that was stolen on Nov. 12.
WCNC
Man arrested at Wendy’s after issue over ‘lack of sauce,’ police say
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
Woman accused of shooting husband at home in Lincoln, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of her husband, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call shortly before 1:00 a.m. from 43-year-old Nichole Loraine Chandler. Chandler told deputies that she had shot her husband.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County
A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
WBTV
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
WBTV
Molotov cocktails thrown at Lincolnton clinic, FBI searches for suspects.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Lincolnton in June. Lincolnton Police Department says they got a call around 2:20 a.m. June 25 about a fire at 112 Doctors Park. The crime took place the...
WBTV
A customer, frustrated at having to wait, reportedly pointed gun at fast food cashier
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A customer who was apparently upset at being told that he would have to wait to place his order at a Salisbury fast-food restaurant pointed a gun at the cashier, according to police. The incident reportedly happened on Friday afternoon at 3:12 p.m. at the Arby’s...
