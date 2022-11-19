GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County on Sunday, investigators said. Police believe the suspect, 25-year-old Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, was having an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend in a car in the Food Lion parking lot on New Hope Road Sunday around 9 p.m. Police said at one point during the argument, Grant got out of the car and fired shots into the car, striking her boyfriend once.

