'The Goonies' house is for sale. See inside the iconic movie home
Fans of "The Goonies" can now own the classic Victorian-style home where the Goonies planned their treasure hunt for One-Eyed Willie's gold. The 2,336-square-foot home in Astoria, Oregon, was listed by Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate earlier this month — 37 years after the fun kids adventure flick hit theaters in 1985.
Eater
Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast
Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
King tides bound for the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — This weekend is going to provide a lot of excitement for beach lovers as king tides hit the Oregon coast. These are the strongest tides of the year, and they can produce very dangerous waves that should only be observed with caution. The tides looked...
thereflector.com
From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start
The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup
For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
Oregon man facing charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack refuses to make plea bargain
A former Washington County Republican party official accused in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned down federal prosecutors’ offer to show him all evidence they have against him in an effort to settle his case.
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
kptv.com
2 Southwest Washington high schools receive prank calls about active shooters
CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - Two high schools in Southwest Washington received prank calls about fake active shooters on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heritage High School in Heritage after a prank caller claimed that there was an active shooter and seven students were shot. According to a...
KOMO News
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oregon, authorities say
Beaverton, Ore. (KATU) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Oregon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night. Police said deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. Deputies arrived...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
