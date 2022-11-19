Read full article on original website
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Details Emerge On The Harsh Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner’s Imprisoned
Details Emerge On The Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner's Imprisoned
Brazil's VP Mourao says Bolsonaro's bid to challenge election not likely to succeed
LISBON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday Jair Bolsonaro's bid to challenge the election he lost last month was not likely to succeed but argued more transparency was needed in the country's electoral process.
How US pandemic preparedness can be a global insurance policy
Next year, when the new Congress convenes, there will be innumerable competing priorities for the new representatives. One of these issues must be pandemic preparedness. While COVID-19 may seem like a distant memory for some, the risks of natural or intentional disease spreading is very much with us — it is not a matter of if, but when, the next pandemic strikes. Unfortunately, the issue of pandemic preparedness has taken on a partisan bent, while minimizing the scale of the risk or the upsides of the opportunity could be disastrous.
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee to be among its newest batch of astronauts, complementing that with an unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability into outer space. John McFall, a 41-year-old British former Paralympian who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19, called his selection “a real turning point and mark in history.” “ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space... This is the first time that a space agency has endeavored to embark on a project like this, and it sends a really, really strong message to humanity,” he said. The newly-minted parastronaut joins five career astronauts in the final selection unveiled during a Paris news conference which was the culmination of the agency’s first recruitment drive in over a decade aiming to bring diversity to space travel.
'Substantial majority' of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing 'soon'
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have imagined it,” said Gavi, who was named the game’s most valuable player. “I know I’m the youngest in the team and I respect everyone, but on the field it’s different and I bring out my best.” Pelé scored two goals in the 1958 final, when Brazil won its first World Cup by beating Sweden 5-2.
Belgium v Canada: World Cup 2022 – live
Can the world No 2 team see off Canada or will the Maple Leafs stage a shock in Group F? Join Beau Dure
