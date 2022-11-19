PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee to be among its newest batch of astronauts, complementing that with an unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability into outer space. John McFall, a 41-year-old British former Paralympian who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19, called his selection “a real turning point and mark in history.” “ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space... This is the first time that a space agency has endeavored to embark on a project like this, and it sends a really, really strong message to humanity,” he said. The newly-minted parastronaut joins five career astronauts in the final selection unveiled during a Paris news conference which was the culmination of the agency’s first recruitment drive in over a decade aiming to bring diversity to space travel.

