Oklahoma City, OK

Crystal Bridge re-opens with huge expectations and fun for all ages

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla ( KFOR ) – A Oklahoma landmark is now open to the public after being closed for renovations.

Upon arrival visitors can experience the new features and learn about the new plants at the Conservatory Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning today.

The conservatory has a number of new features like waterfalls, sculptures and of course more plants.

The Conservatory will also have extended holiday hours throughout November and December. For more information on their hours, admission prices and the grand reopening festivities, visit the Myriad Gardens website .

