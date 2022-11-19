ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Reno, OK

Tribal concerns over National Recreational Park area conditions

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 4 days ago

SULPHUR, Okla.  ( KFOR ) – Did you know there are prolonged drought areas impacting the State of Oklahoma at this time of the year?

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials say Antelope Springs have stopped flowing due to low water levels.

El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student

Superintendent Bill Wright says, ” due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope Springs hasn’t been getting enough water to stay fully charged.”

This is unfortunate news for the visitors to the area visually as park officials are predicting based on aquifer levels dropping and past patterns, Buffalo Springs could continue to slow and dry up as well if the drought continues.

This is the 24th time the springs have dried up since they were first protected in 1902.

Antelope and Buffalo Springs are the headwaters of Travertine Creek, which flows over popular recreational dams like Little Niagara, Bear Falls, Garfield Falls, and Panther Falls.

The last time they dried up was from Feb. 13, 2014 to April 29, 2015.

